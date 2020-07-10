Live updates: Minnesota reports 918 new cases, 14 deaths Wednesday

The latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Wednesday, Oct, 7

IRS tells 116K Minnesotans to file for stimulus check before Nov. 21

President Trump released from hospital but still contagious

MDH urges caution if voting in person this year

COVID-only Bethesda Hospital to convert to housing space

Vikings announce no fans will be allowed for Oct. 18 home game

Wisconsin governor restricts indoor gatherings to curb spread

Stephen Miller is latest White House adviser to test positive for COVID-19

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Tim Walz announced that a special session of the Minnesota legislature will convene starting Oct. 12. Walz intends to extend the Peacetime Emergency by 30 days in order to be able to respond to the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 virus is unpredictable, and as we have seen over the past few weeks, it continues to devastate our communities,” Walz said. “It’s imperative that we have the tools necessary to respond to this public health emergency and protect the health and wellbeing of each and every Minnesotan. This emergency is not over.”

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 918 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 14 newly reported deaths.

That brings Minnesota's death toll to 2,101 since the pandemic began.

A total of 8,089 people have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic, and 2,223 of those patients had cases severe enough to be treated in the ICU.

People ages 20-24 still represent the age group with the highest number of cases with 14,307, and one of the lowest death counts at one.

Teens 15-19 make up 10,122 positive tests, just below people 25-29 years old at 10,447.

People in their 80s account for the highest number of deaths, with 698 fatalities out of just 3,086 cases.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 954 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with four additional deaths.

That brings Minnesota's death toll to 2,087 since the pandemic began.

Hospitals across the state admitted 49 new coronavirus patients on Saturday and 40 on Sunday. Monday's number is currently at six but there is generally some lag time as MDH gathers data from the hospitals.

People ages 20-24 still represent the age group with the highest number of cases, 14,225; and one of the lowest death counts at one.

Teens 15-19 make up 10,046 positive tests, just below people 25-29 years old at 10,375.

People in their 80s account for the highest number of deaths, with 693 fatalities out of just 3,055 cases.