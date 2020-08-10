Live updates: Minnesota reports 1,276 new cases, 8 deaths Thursday

Thursday, Oct, 8
12 p.m.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) on Thursday added four more schools to its list of school buildings with five or more confirmed COVID cases:
- Horizon Middle School, Moorhead
- Grand Rapids Senior High, Grand Rapids
- Roosevelt Elementary, Willmar
- Rocori Senior High, Cold Spring
Those schools are in addition to the 7 buildings listed last week:
- Brainerd Senior High School, Brainerd
- Albert Lea Senior High School, Albert Lea
- Isanti Middle School, Isanti
- Fairmont Jr./Sr. High School, Fairmont
- Martin Luther High School, Northrop
- St. Paul Lutheran School , Fairmont
- Hinckley Elementary, Hinckley
MDH said it will remove schools from the list once no new cases have been reported for 28 days. Health officials have also emphasized that even though a school is on the list, it doesn't mean the COVID cases originated there, or that the schools have ongoing transmission.
11 a.m.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 1,276 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with 8 newly reported deaths.
That brings Minnesota's death toll to 2,107 since the pandemic began.
A total of 8,187 people have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic, and 2,245 of those patients had cases severe enough to be treated in the ICU.
People ages 20-24 still represent the age group with the highest number of cases with 14,424, and one of the lowest death counts at one.
Teens 15-19 make up 10,207 positive tests, just below people 25-29 years old at 10, 543.
People in their 80s account for the highest number of deaths, with 699 fatalities out of just 3,134 cases.
10 a.m.
The Minnesota Department of Health is continuing its 4-week push of free, no-barrier COVID-19 testing across the state. On Thursday, it announced the test site locations for the week of Oct. 12. They are:
Anoka
Tuesday, Oct. 13; Wednesday, Oct. 14; Thursday, Oct. 15
12 to 7 p.m.
Anoka Armory
408 East Main Street
Anoka, MN
Anoka Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment
Faribault
Tuesday, Oct. 13; Wednesday, Oct. 14; Thursday, Oct. 15
12 to 6 p.m.
Faribault Armory
3000 West Airport Road
Faribault, MN
Faribault Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment
Luverne
Tuesday, Oct. 13; Wednesday, Oct. 14; Thursday, Oct. 15
12 to 6 p.m.
Grand Prairie Events
105 S Estey Street
Luverne, MN 56156
Luverne Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment
Alexandria
Tuesday, Oct. 13; Wednesday, Oct. 14; Thursday, Oct. 15
12 to 6 p.m.
Former Kmart Building
2310 Hwy 29 S
Alexandria, MN 56308
Alexandria Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment
Aitkin
Tuesday, Oct. 13; Wednesday, Oct. 14; Thursday, Oct. 15
12 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday
12 to 3 p.m. on Thursday
The Journey North Community Church
810 2nd St NW
Aitkin, MN 56341
Aitkin Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment
St. Cloud
Tuesday, Oct. 13; Wednesday, Oct. 14; Thursday, Oct. 15
12 to 6 p.m.
St. Cloud Rivers Edge Convention Center
10 4th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
St Cloud Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment
Wednesday, Oct. 7
11:30 a.m.
Gov. Tim Walz announced that a special session of the Minnesota legislature will convene starting Oct. 12. Walz intends to extend the Peacetime Emergency by 30 days in order to be able to respond to the pandemic.
“The COVID-19 virus is unpredictable, and as we have seen over the past few weeks, it continues to devastate our communities,” Walz said. “It’s imperative that we have the tools necessary to respond to this public health emergency and protect the health and wellbeing of each and every Minnesotan. This emergency is not over.”
11 a.m.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 918 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 14 newly reported deaths.
That brings Minnesota's death toll to 2,101 since the pandemic began.
A total of 8,089 people have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic, and 2,223 of those patients had cases severe enough to be treated in the ICU.
People ages 20-24 still represent the age group with the highest number of cases with 14,307, and one of the lowest death counts at one.
Teens 15-19 make up 10,122 positive tests, just below people 25-29 years old at 10,447.
People in their 80s account for the highest number of deaths, with 698 fatalities out of just 3,086 cases.
The state of Minnesota has set up a data portal online at mn.gov/covid19.