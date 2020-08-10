Live updates: Minnesota reports 1,276 new cases, 8 deaths Thursday

The latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Thursday, Oct, 8

Minnesota Department of Health announces no-barrier testing locations for week of Oct. 12



IRS tells 116K Minnesotans to file for stimulus check before Nov. 21

President Trump released from hospital but still contagious

MDH urges caution if voting in person this year

COVID-only Bethesda Hospital to convert to housing space

Vikings announce no fans will be allowed for Oct. 18 home game

Wisconsin governor restricts indoor gatherings to curb spread

12 p.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) on Thursday added four more schools to its list of school buildings with five or more confirmed COVID cases:

Horizon Middle School, Moorhead

Grand Rapids Senior High, Grand Rapids

Roosevelt Elementary, Willmar

Rocori Senior High, Cold Spring

Those schools are in addition to the 7 buildings listed last week:

Brainerd Senior High School, Brainerd

Albert Lea Senior High School, Albert Lea

Isanti Middle School, Isanti

Fairmont Jr./Sr. High School, Fairmont

Martin Luther High School, Northrop

St. Paul Lutheran School , Fairmont

Hinckley Elementary, Hinckley

MDH said it will remove schools from the list once no new cases have been reported for 28 days. Health officials have also emphasized that even though a school is on the list, it doesn't mean the COVID cases originated there, or that the schools have ongoing transmission.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 1,276 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with 8 newly reported deaths.

That brings Minnesota's death toll to 2,107 since the pandemic began.

A total of 8,187 people have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic, and 2,245 of those patients had cases severe enough to be treated in the ICU.

People ages 20-24 still represent the age group with the highest number of cases with 14,424, and one of the lowest death counts at one.

Teens 15-19 make up 10,207 positive tests, just below people 25-29 years old at 10, 543.

People in their 80s account for the highest number of deaths, with 699 fatalities out of just 3,134 cases.

10 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health is continuing its 4-week push of free, no-barrier COVID-19 testing across the state. On Thursday, it announced the test site locations for the week of Oct. 12. They are:

Anoka

Tuesday, Oct. 13; Wednesday, Oct. 14; Thursday, Oct. 15

12 to 7 p.m.

Anoka Armory

408 East Main Street

Anoka, MN

Anoka Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Faribault

Tuesday, Oct. 13; Wednesday, Oct. 14; Thursday, Oct. 15

12 to 6 p.m.

Faribault Armory

3000 West Airport Road

Faribault, MN

Faribault Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Luverne

Tuesday, Oct. 13; Wednesday, Oct. 14; Thursday, Oct. 15

12 to 6 p.m.

Grand Prairie Events

105 S Estey Street

Luverne, MN 56156

Luverne Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Alexandria

Tuesday, Oct. 13; Wednesday, Oct. 14; Thursday, Oct. 15

12 to 6 p.m.

Former Kmart Building

2310 Hwy 29 S

Alexandria, MN 56308

Alexandria Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Aitkin

Tuesday, Oct. 13; Wednesday, Oct. 14; Thursday, Oct. 15

12 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday

12 to 3 p.m. on Thursday

The Journey North Community Church

810 2nd St NW

Aitkin, MN 56341

Aitkin Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

St. Cloud

Tuesday, Oct. 13; Wednesday, Oct. 14; Thursday, Oct. 15

12 to 6 p.m.

St. Cloud Rivers Edge Convention Center

10 4th Avenue South

St. Cloud, MN 56301

St Cloud Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Wednesday, Oct. 7

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Tim Walz announced that a special session of the Minnesota legislature will convene starting Oct. 12. Walz intends to extend the Peacetime Emergency by 30 days in order to be able to respond to the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 virus is unpredictable, and as we have seen over the past few weeks, it continues to devastate our communities,” Walz said. “It’s imperative that we have the tools necessary to respond to this public health emergency and protect the health and wellbeing of each and every Minnesotan. This emergency is not over.”

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 918 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 14 newly reported deaths.

That brings Minnesota's death toll to 2,101 since the pandemic began.

A total of 8,089 people have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic, and 2,223 of those patients had cases severe enough to be treated in the ICU.

People ages 20-24 still represent the age group with the highest number of cases with 14,307, and one of the lowest death counts at one.

Teens 15-19 make up 10,122 positive tests, just below people 25-29 years old at 10,447.

People in their 80s account for the highest number of deaths, with 698 fatalities out of just 3,086 cases.