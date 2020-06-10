Live updates: Minnesota reports 954 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

The latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

IRS tells 116K Minnesotans to file for stimulus check before Nov. 21

President Trump released from hospital but still contagious

MDH urges caution if voting in person this year

COVID-only Bethesda Hospital to convert to housing space

Vikings announce no fans will be allowed for Oct. 18 home game

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 954 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with four additional deaths.

That brings Minnesota's death toll to 2,087 since the pandemic began.

Hospitals across the state admitted 49 new coronavirus patients on Saturday and 40 on Sunday. Monday's number is currently at six but there is generally some lag time as MDH gathers data from the hospitals.

People ages 20-24 still represent the age group with the highest number of cases, 14,225; and one of the lowest death counts at one.

Teens 15-19 make up 10,046 positive tests, just below people 25-29 years old at 10,375.

People in their 80s account for the highest number of deaths, with 693 fatalities out of just 3,055 cases.

Monday, Oct. 5

2 p.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) issued some warnings for the upcoming Election Day in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those who are planning to vote in person, MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm offered the following suggestions on a regular briefing call with the media Monday:

Make sure you have all the documents you need before you go, to cut down on wait time

Consider bringing your own black pen

Do not vote in person if you're sick

Wash your hands before and after

Consider voting ahead of time to avoid any possible issues

"I voted by mail and it went quite well," MDH Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann said Monday. Ehresmann said with her vote already taken care of, she plans to serve as an election volunteer.

Ehresmann also gave an update on Monday's call about contact tracing and steps you should take if you have been exposed to COVID-19.

She said anyone who has had contact with a positive case should quarantine for 14 days, and if they are symptomatic or feel compelled to get a test, they should get tested between days five and seven after exposure. If negative, they should test again between days 12 and 14.

Ehresmann reminded the public that a negative test before that quarantine time is up does not automatically mean a person is cleared.

"There is no get-out-of-jail free card like Monopoly with COVID," she said. "An initial negative test, while encouraging, is not an all-clear. That only comes after 14 days."

Fairview Health Services announced Monday that it will be offering Bethesda Hospital for lease to Ramsey County to help with homelessness in St. Paul. Bethesda has been a COVID-specific hospital since early in the pandemic. St. Joseph's Hospital will continue offering COVID-19 care through 2021, "or as long as community need requires it," according to Fairview.

Malcolm said she had not been aware of those specific plans, but that she knows there are constant conversations going on about maximizing resources and looking at future care models for COVID.

"The important thing is that that capacity continue to exist in the system, and that really the excellent learning and the great outcomes that they have seen get spread throughout the system," Malcolm said. "We don't have any reason to think that this is going to create a capacity crunch in and of itself."

11 a.m.

New cases of COVID-19 remain high in Minnesota, according to numbers released Monday by state health officials.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says 982 new cases were reported in the last day, based on results from 23,061 tests processed in private and state labs. That brings total coronavirus cases in Minnesota to 104,799 since the onset of the pandemic.

Three more people have died from the virus, bringing state fatalities to 2,083. Of those deaths 1,487 of them, or 71%, occurred in an assisted living or long-term care setting.

As of 11 a.m. Monday MDH was reporting 5 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, none of them requiring ICU care, but those numbers usually go up as statewide numbers are gathered from hospitals across Minnesota.

Currently 94,416 people who at one time tested positive for coronavirus have improved to the point they no longer require isolation.

The largest group of cases in Minnesota involves people between the ages of 20 and 24, with 14,112 cases and one death. Those ages 25 to 29 account for 10,291 cases and three fatalities, while ages 15 to 19 number 9,975 cases and zero deaths.

People ages 85 to 89 are included in the state's largest group of fatalities: That demographic accounts for 355 deaths in just 1,386 cases, meaning 25% of those who tested positive died from the virus.

Hennepin County reports the most COVID activity with 28,843 cases and 944 deaths, while Ramsey County has experienced 11,646 cases and 328 deaths. Dakota County has registered 8,034 cases and 130 fatalities.

Cook County in northeastern Minnesota continues to report the least COVID activity with just seven cases since the pandemic came to Minnesota, and no fatalities. Kittson County has reported 14 cases.