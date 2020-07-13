Live updates: Minnesota COVID-19 cases, testing down on lower weekend numbers

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn — Monday, July 13

Both new cases and tests are down Monday in Minnesota

Split Rock Lighthouse to reopen for visitors following COVID-19 closure

WHO warns coronavirus pandemic is worsening globally

WDHS reports cases in Wisconsin have reached 36,448

11 a.m.

New COVID-19 cases in Minnesota are down significantly from recent days, but those cases are reported out of a smaller number of tests.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 499 new coronavirus cases were reported Monday. That's out of a testing volume of 11,776. The newly reported cases are at their lowest since Wednesday. However Wednesday's low case count also came out of a smaller volume of tests - only 7,617.

Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 1,504. Of those, 1,172 were in long-term care or assisted living.

Hospitalizations are down slightly after being up over the weekend. As of Monday, 247 people are hospitalized, with 114 of them in the ICU. Generally, hospitalizations have been steady or trending downward for several weeks.

People ages 20-29 remain the age group with the largest number of cases, at 9,831 as of Monday. They're followed by people in their 30s with 8,106 cases. MDH has been urging young adults to follow social distancing guidelines since bars reopened.

MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said last week that bars and restaurants remain a "significant source of exposure" for cases in Minnesota.

Cases among young people under 20 have also been rising proportionally, with the percentage of total cases doubling between mid-May and July.

Sunday, July 12

2 p.m.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services have released new case numbers for the state, showing an increase of 769 cases for a total of 36,448.

820 (2.2%) of all total cases have died from the virus, up one from Saturday.

264 Wisconsinites are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus, with 74 in serious enough condition to require intensive care.

To date, 3,824 Wisconsinites have been hospitalized from the virus - 10.5% of all cases reported.

Large clusters of cases have been reported in Wisconsin's more populous counties. Milwaukee County has the most cases at 13,928. This is followed by Brown County at 3,228, Dane County at 2,995 and Racine County at 2,339 cases.

As with Minnesota, Wisconsin cases tallies skew toward younger Americans, with those 20 to 49 making up a collective 57% of all confirmed cases.

Deaths also mirror Minnesota trends, skewing more toward older Americans. Those 60 years of age and older represent an aggregate 88% of all reported deaths.

More detailed information can be found on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.

11:30 a.m.

Of the 755,052 tests conducted thus far, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) now reports a total of 42,281 cases in the state, up 715 from Saturday.

MDH reported 3 additional deaths since Saturday, placing the total death toll at 1,502 since the pandemic began.

251 Minnesotans are currently in the hospital due to complications from the virus, with 123 of them serious enough to require intensive care.

Hennepin County has reported 13,568 cases and 791 deaths. This is followed by Ramsey County (5,256 cases and 233 deaths), Dakota County (2,713 cases and 96 deaths) and Stearns County (2,523 cases and 19 deaths).

Confirmed cases have skewed toward younger demographics, with those 20-49 collectively making up nearly 57% of all reported cases.

Deaths have skewed the other direction, toward older Minnesotans. Collectively, those 60 years of age and older have accounted for roughly 93% of total deaths.

The demographic make up of COVID-19 cases and deaths is further broken down, here.

More granular information regarding the spread of COVID-19 across Minnesota can be found on the Minnesota Department of Health's Website.