Live updates: COVID-19 cases in ICU units lowest since April

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Tuesday, July 14

COVID-19 cases in Minnesota's ICU units are lowest since April

Daily case count across the state lowest in two weeks

MDH still expects hospitalizations to increase as young people transmit COVID-19 to higher-risk groups

Health officials urge bars, restaurants and customers to take social distancing seriously

11 a.m.

COVID-19 cases in critical care in Minnesota are at their lowest point since April, according to new data from state officials.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported Tuesday that 236 people are hospitalized, with 107 of them in the ICU. Total hospitalizations dipped lower than this once in the past few months, to 227 on July 10, but otherwise haven't been this low since April 19. Intensive care cases are at their lowest since April 23.

MDH reported 403 new cases on Tuesday, the lowest tally since June 29. Early-week numbers tend to be lower since they generally rely on tests performed over the weekend. In this case, those cases came out of 8,510 tests. That's a 4.7% test positivity rate, which is consistent with what MDH reported as the seven-day average on Monday.

Health officials also reported six new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death count in the state to 1,510.

People ages 20-29 still make up the age group with the most cases in the state, with 9,927 cases and two deaths. People ages 30-39 follow with 8,168 cases and 11 deaths. Although those ages 80-89 account for the most deaths at 515, they have only made up 1,661 of Minnesota's cases.

MDH officials commented as recently as Monday that hospitalizations may be lower because the ages of cases are trending younger, thanks largely to the lifting of restrictions on bars, restaurants and social gathering. MDH Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann said that they expect hospitalizations to rise as those people transmit COVID-19 to higher-risk groups through second- and third-generation transmission.

Monday, July 13

2 p.m.

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Commissioner Jan Malcolm offered a reminder Monday to bars and restaurants that although they're allowed to be open, there are specific limitations imposed by the state.

Malcolm reminded these establishments that:

Indoor seating must not exceed 50%, tables have to be 6 feet apart

Outdoor tables have to be 6 feet apart

Establishments cannot exceed a maximum of 250 people indoors or outdoors

Workers and customers should follow mask guidelines on the state website

"These environments that we’re all so eager to get back to do have limited capacity and do come with strong health protective measures," she said. "Turning the dial relies heavily on Minnesotans doing their part."

Malcolm said Minnesotans can file complaints about establishments not following the rules at 651-201-4500. When a violation is identified either through a complaint or during a routine inspection, Malcolm said the first step is education and making sure the establishment knows the rules. Then there is a follow-up visit the next day, and if the guidance is still not being followed, further regulatory action is possible.

"The bottom line is we need businesses to follow these guidelines, and patrons to respect that there are guidelines businesses are trying to follow," Malcolm said.

The more than 800 new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend was the highest single-day tally since late May. However, Malcolm said that high tally in May was based off fewer tests, so the test positivity rate at that time would have been higher than the current one.

MDH Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann said Monday that recent studies suggest that a person's infectiousness may peak in the pre-symptomatic period, so they're focusing on that timeframe when they do contact tracing.

She said this data also highlights the importance of social distancing and wearing a mask.

"People may be at their peak of infectiousness at a time where they’re not even aware that they have symptoms," she said.

The median age of COVID-19 cases continues to drop, and is currently at 37.6 years. Malcolm said the shift to younger cases has not been a surprise, since some restrictions on social gatherings and businesses lifted, but "perhaps the degree of the shift has been a surprise."

It's not necessarily the spread among younger people that MDH is concerned about, but "how it gets spread unwittingly" to people who are higher risk, Malcolm said.

"That’s what we’re frankly expecting to see in the coming weeks, is that second and third generation transmission from these more recent cases," she said.

The test positivity rate in Minnesota is currently 4.7%, and Malcolm said when it gets to 5% for more than five days in a row, they start to get concerned that it could be climbing back up.

“Our positivity rate in later April and the first half of May was double and even triple where it is now," Malcolm said. "So we just wanna put in context, we definitely have seen a deterioration … but we’re still in a much better position than we were in the late spring.”

Minnesota's hospitalization rates have remained steady or even declined in recent weeks, even as cases increase. Ehresmann said while this is likely due to the younger skew of cases, we should not expect it to continue indefinitely.

"They don’t live and work in a vacuum, and so as they develop illness we will likely see additional illness in other sectors," she said.

Malcolm said as hospitals see those increases, deferring elective procedures again and using surge capacity are both options for meeting the demand if needed.