Live updates: Minnesota hits 5th day of 1,000-plus new COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases in Minnesota and Wisconsin continue to rise.

Monday, Oct. 12

Minnesota hits fifth day in a row with more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

Stillwater prison goes into lockdown with 115 coronavirus cases

Testing dips below 20,000 after several days of closer to 30,000

Beloved Brooklyn Park charter school principal dies from COVID-19

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has reported another day of more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

MDH says 1,178 new cases have been identified across the state in the past 24 hours. It's the fifth day in a row of 1,000-plus new cases. Minnesota has passed the 1,000 mark nine of the past 12 days.

Just under 18,000 COVID tests were administered by private and state labs in Minnesota in the past 24-hour period - significantly lower than the previous four days, which averaged about 30,000 per day.

Three people have died of COVID-19 in the past day, bringing Minnesota's death toll to 2,144.

Over the weekend, the Department of Corrections (DOC) reported that Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater is going into lockdown, with 90 new cases reported in the past week. The DOC says 115 of the prison's 1,273 inmates have tested positive, and all but two cases are from the same two living units.

As of Monday, MDH reported that there are 1,869 total known COVID-19 cases in Minnesota prisons, among staff, inmate and visitors.

Among Stillwater's cases, one 70-year-old is being treated outside the facility, and the rest have only mild symptoms or no symptoms, according to DOC.

Sunday, Oct. 11

2 p.m.

Wisconsin's Department of Health Services (WDHS) reported 2,676 new cases on Sunday. The total number of confirmed cases statewide is at 150,236 since the pandemic began.

Health officials reported 7 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the total of fatalities statewide to 1,465. The total number of fatalities is approximately 1% of those testing positive for the virus.

Due to high case numbers, Gov. Tony Evers issued an emergency order mandating indoor face coverings that began at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. On Tuesday, Sept. 22, Evers extended the mask mandate until Nov. 21.

Officials from the University of Wisconsin-Madison announced that they will be resuming some in-person activity on campus after they shifted to all online classes on Wednesday, Sept. 9 for two weeks after seeing a rapid increase in confirmed cases on campus.

On Tuesday, Oct. 6 Gov. Evers' administration issued a new order limiting the size of public indoor gatherings to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Wisconsin health officials say a total of 8,398 people have been hospitalized from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, about 5.6% of the total number of people who have been diagnosed with the virus.

Of the confirmed cases in Wisconsin, 24% involve people between the ages of 20 to 29, 15% are between 30 and 39, 14% are between 50 and 59, and 14% are 40 to 49. An estimated 12% are between 10 and 19, and 10% are between 60 and 69.

As of Sunday, Milwaukee County reported the largest number of cases with 32,281 along with 549 deaths. Brown County has reported 11,801 cases and 75 deaths, and Dane County has reported 11,421 cases and 43 deaths.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 1,450 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

This brings the total number of Minnesotans who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began to 112,268.

MDH says 10 Minnesotans have died of complications from the virus during the past day, bringing the total number of fatalities in the state to 2,141.

To date, 8,354 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic started, with 2,291 of them needing care in the ICU.

MDH reports that 100,171 people once diagnosed with the virus have recovered enough that they no longer need isolation.

Of those who have tested positive, people between the ages of 20-24 account for the most cases with 14,831 cases and one death, and ages 25-29 follow with 10,969 cases and three deaths. Those between 85 and 89 years old account for the highest number of fatalities in one age group at 366 out of 1,497 confirmed cases.

In terms of likely exposure to the coronavirus, MDH says 28,831 cases were the result of community transmission with no known contact with an infected person, and 25,255 had known contact with a person who has a confirmed case.

A total of 12,880 cases involved exposure in a congregate living setting, 1,760 were in a corrections setting, and 369 were in a homeless shelter. MDH data shows 10,195 were linked to an outbreak outside of congregate living or health care.

MDH says 9,976 cases were linked to travel. Health care workers or patients account for 3,700 of diagnosed COVID-19 cases.

MDH has prioritized testing for people in congregate care, hospitalized patients and health care workers, which may impact the scale of those numbers. However, now MDH is urging anyone who is symptomatic to be tested. Testing locations can be found online.

Hennepin County has the most cases in the state at 30,218 cases with 953 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 12,302 cases and 335 deaths. Dakota County reports 8,493 cases and 132 deaths.