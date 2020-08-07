Live updates: People in their 20s still largest group of reported COVID-19 cases in MN

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Wednesday, July 8

Minnesotans ages 20-29 now represent 8,818 COVID-19 cases

MN's Tuesday COVID-19 case count highest in a month

St. Louis County reports largest single-day increase to date

State testing capacity is up 14.9% in past week

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 463 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

MDH also reported eight more deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death count to 1,485.

As of today 265 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 122 of them in the ICU.

The number of cases among people ages 20-29 continues to increase, with 8,818 reported as of Wednesday. People in their 20s make up the age group with the most cases, followed by those in their 30s with 7,631. Minnesotans ages 80-89 have seen the most deaths of any age group, with 509 COVID-related deaths out of only 1,614 cases.

Tuesday, July 7

11:54 a.m.

St. Louis County reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, its largest single-day increase yet.

According to the county's communications manager, Dana Kazel, the newest cases range from children to late 70s, with nine of them under the age of 30.

None of the cases are connected to an outbreak in a congregate living setting, as has been the case for every other "significant increase." The county is reminding people to stay home as much as possible, wear a mask, stay 6 feet away from others in public, and practice good hygiene.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 569 newly reported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest number in over a month.

No data was reported for July 4, which could have impacted the number of positive cases identified in the days following. However, the 569 new cases were reported from a comparatively low testing volume of 5,936 on Monday.

MDH also reported three new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the death toll since the pandemic began to 1,477.

Two hundred sixty-seven people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 121 of them in the ICU. Hospitalization numbers have been fairly steady or declining in recent weeks, although Tuesday's numbers represent a rise over Monday's.

The number of cases among people ages 20-29 continues to increase, with 8,665 reported as of Tuesday. People in their 20s make up the age group with the most cases, followed by those in their 30s with 7,549. Minnesotans ages 80-89 have seen the most deaths of any age group, with 507 COVID-related deaths out of only 1,611 cases.