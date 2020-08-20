Health department: 'Active' COVID-19 outbreak at Elk River senior home

The Minnesota Department of Health found that Guardian Angels Care Center was not in compliance with COVID prevention practices in April.

ELK RIVER, Minn. — State health officials have confirmed an active COVID-19 outbreak at a senior living facility in Elk River.

Guardian Angels Care Center has had 36 cases of coronavirus - 18 in staff and 18 in residents. Four people have been hospitalized and eight residents have died, according to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

According to MDH, the facility is still considered to be in "active outbreak status" because they had new cases just under a week ago.

"Our teams are doing all of the routine follow-up we do with all long-term care facilities experiencing COVID cases/outbreaks," MDH said in a statement.

The facility reported five cases and one death as of June 8, according to MDH records.

An MDH survey done in April found that Guardian Angels Elk River was not in compliance with COVID prevention practices. The survey, conducted on April 21, found that staff were not being screened every day with a questionnaire, but rather every "five to seven days," according to one employee.

Inspectors also interviewed a worker who was in charge of the infection control program, and found that "there was no documented, comprehensive analysis completed of the provided data to demonstrate this process was being completed and to ensure infections were not spreading or correlating with staff illnesses," according to the survey findings.

The facility was ordered to submit a plan of correction to MDH, which included establishing and maintaining an infection prevention and control program "designed to provide a safe, sanitary and comfortable environment to help prevent the development and transmission of communicable diseases and infections."

Guardian Angels' responsed to the survey findings on May 20, saying that staff had indeed been conducting all the components of the recommended infection prevention and control program, but simply didn't have the documentation to prove it during the inspection. They also said that training had been completed for all the staff members who conduct screenings when people enter the building.