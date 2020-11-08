COVID-19 outbreak hits Wisconsin assisted living facility

The Lodge at River Falls Comforts of home and the Pierce County Public Health Department announced the outbreak Tuesday, saying three deaths have resulted.

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — A western Wisconsin assisted living facility is trying to stop a COVID-19 outbreak that has infected 23 residents and staff members, resulting in three deaths so far.

“Together with senior living leaders, we have been preparing for the possibility of outbreaks in our senior living communities” said Pierce County Public Health Director and Health Officer AZ Snyder. “Public Health is working closely with The Lodge at River Falls Comforts of Home staff to ensure everyone in the facility is closely monitored for symptoms. "

Snyder says Pierce County has requested help from the Wisconsin National Guard to assist with repeated testing in the facility to ensure any new cases are identified quickly. Residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus have been separated into a different wing of the building.

This is the first outbreak at a care facility in Pierce County since the start of the pandemic. Snyder tells KARE 11 it is likely that the virus was introduced to the facility by an employee who was asymptomatic, but at this point that has not been confirmed. She is effusive in her praise for management at The Lodge at River Falls Comforts of Home and their cooperative response to the outbreak. "They continue to do everything they can to control this," she said.

Assisted living facilities in Wisconsin have been directed to prepare COVID-19 by implementing the following activities:

Restrict all indoor visitors except for compassionate care situations (for example, end-of-life).