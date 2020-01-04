COVID-19 pushes lifestyle change

There was a time Tiffany Alston never exercised. Her hair was a barrier. But with salons closed, some women are letting go and moving toward healthier lives.

Daily, it becomes clearer that the measures established to keep COVID-19 from spreading could last months.

But COVID-19 is pushing some people - most at risk - toward better health.

There was a time Tiffany Alston never exercised. Her hair was a barrier.

Studies have shown primary care doctors discovered hair care was a barrier to regular exercise for some black women.

Many women said they were concerned about "sweating out their hairstyle."

"Years ago I would dare not work out. I didn't want to sweat out a relaxer or press and curl," she said. "Before I did the big chop to go natural, I didn't want to mess up a fresh flat iron."

"It's a really great way to have fun, relieve some stress and feel like life is normal for a little," she said.

But the coronavirus is pushing people toward lifestyle changes. With salons closed - women are letting go.

Coach Valerie Fleurantin from VF Fitness Solutions is behind a virtual zoom class that meets on Monday and Friday. She has seen an increase in the number of women showing up and working out since she started offering the free online class. More than 133 people attended on Friday.

"What's really important to me is to make it fun so you don't care about your hair," she said. "It it more important to get my health in good shape.

Fleurantin, who goes by Coach Val, has been on a mission for years to empower women and help prevent Type 2 diabetes. It is one of the underlying conditions that could make minorities more vulnerable to complications from the coronavirus.

Currently, Hennepin and Ramsey counties have the highest COVID-19 cases in the state - two counties with the largest black populations.

"I knew that we needed community and if we keep moving it is better for us. The more we exercise the more it helps our immune system as well," she said.

Her classes, which started on a corner in north Minneapolis, have always been and are still donation based.

"I want to keep giving that," she said. "I want the classes to be affordable.

It is therapy for me. And for the women I am touching right now."

Alston said out of box exercising could be one silver lining in the COVID-19 crisis.

"It feels more one on one when she is talking to you.You don't have everyone around you. So not as stressful as going to the gym," Alston said. "And being able to be free in my personal space. I'm not feeling judged. I'm home. I'm not staring at the next person beside me and feeling judged."

Who would've thought a pandemic would turn living rooms into gyms, and push people toward healthier lives.

"This is something we all didn't think in the beginning, but when you're working from home and isolated from friends and family it became a way to connect with everything that is going on to let go of the stress and just have fun," she said.

Coach Val also offers fitness play dates for the kiddos.

