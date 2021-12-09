Live updates: New COVID cases top 2,600, 11 more deaths reported in Minnesota

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and the effort to vaccinate every state resident against the virus.

MINNESOTA, USA — Monday, Sept. 13

11 a.m.

Minnesota reports 2,693 new COVID cases, 11 more deaths

Another advance child tax credit payment to hit Wednesday

FDA to discuss Pfizer boosters this week

MDH: 69 cases of COVID linked to State Fair as of Friday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,693 COVID-19 cases Monday, along with 11 more deaths.

As MDH no longer provides a situation update on weekends, Monday's data on new cases and deaths is current as of 4 a.m. Friday.

The total number of Minnesotans to test positive for COVID now totals 669,176. With the 11 new deaths, the total number of people who've died from the virus is 7,903.

According to MDH, all new deaths reported Monday were among people 50 and older. Nine occurred in a private residence and two were reported in a long-term care or assisted living facility.

As of Friday, which is the latest hospitalization data available, 678 people were in Minnesota hospitals due to coronavirus. Of those patients, 187 required ICU care.

On the vaccine front, 3,352,357 Minnesotans 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, or 72.4% of that population, based on MDH data.

In the same age group, 3,163,785 people are considered fully vaccinated, or 68.6% of that population.

Friday, Sept. 10

New statistics from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) show that numbers in key COVID-19 categories such as hospitalizations, new cases and deaths, continue to rise.

On Friday MDH reported 2,050 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, with an additional 18 people dying from the virus.

The cumulative total cases in the state is now at 666,496 since the start of the pandemic.

MDH also reported 18 deaths from the virus on Friday, bringing the cumulative death total to 7,892 since the pandemic began. Health officials say 4,562 of those deaths have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The fatalities reported Friday include one person between the ages of 40 and 44 in Anoka County, and one person between 45 and 49 in Freeborn County.

According to MDH's latest data available, 695 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state, with 510 in non-ICU beds and 185 in the ICU. That's the highest hospital bed numbers we've seen since April 14.

Total hospitalizations since the arrival of COVID have risen to 36,085.

MDH reported 6,274,211 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,348,641 people age 16 and older having received at least one shot (72.3%). Of that number 3,158,635 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (68.5%).

Thursday, Sept. 9

2 p.m.

Officials with the Minnesota Department of Health and education officials shared the latest on Minnesota's COVID situation, the presence of the delta variant and its impact on the start of the 2021-22 school year.

The officials held a conference call Thursday to brief members of the media.

MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said as we begin the school year she remains concerned about the rise in childhood cases of COVID-19. She said school-related cases continues to increase among kids in school and childcare settings.

The state confirms there have been 27,000 students and staff cases in schools since the start of the pandemic.

Malcolm discussed CDC research that shows hospitalization rates among kids are lower in highly vaccinated states. She said that demonstrates that vaccinations help protect communities.

"Since July, after delta became dominant in the country, the rate of new COVID cases and COVID-related emergency visits increased for people under 18," said Commissioner Malcolm.

MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said last fall 0.7% of children were hospitalized for COVID, and this fall that number is 1.3%.

MDE Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller said that they are collecting information on school COVID policies across the state and should have more details in "the next week or so."

"We must all do our part to make sure our students get the school year they deserve," said Dr. Mueller.

A school nurse was invited to be on the call to discuss their important and difficult job this school year.

"COVID has added an additional layer to the responsibilities of school nurses. When school nurses do our jobs well we tend to be fairly invisible but COVID has thrown all of that into disarray," said Licensed School Nurse Annie Lumbar Bendson.