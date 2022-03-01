Live updates: MDH reports nearly 6,800 new COVID cases, 48 deaths

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, the delta and omicron variants and the efforts to increase vaccinations and testing across the state.

Monday, Jan. 3

State Health officials are reporting nearly 6,800 new COVID-19 cases as they catch up on data releases following the Christmas holiday.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) recorded 6,780 new infections in the 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Thursday. The new cases bring the state total, including reinfections, to 1,028,986 since the pandemic began.

MDH no longer shares recorded numbers on weekends, and no data was released on Friday, Dec. 31 due to the New Year's Eve holiday.

Case positivity rates remain high, with 8.9% of all COVID tests being reported as positive as of Dec. 23.

Another 48 Minnesotans have lost their lives to the virus, bringing total fatalities to 10,564. MDH says of those deaths 5,158, or 49% of them are tied to long-term or assisted living facilities.

Among the deaths reported Monday are a person in their mid-to-late 30s from Isanti County, and five others in their 40s.

Daily hospitalizations from COVID remain over the 1,300 mark, with MDH recording 1,313 people being treated on an inpatient basis as of Dec. 30. Health officials say 283 of those people require ICU care.

Total doses of vaccine administered in the state have reached 8,711,845. MDH says 59.5% of those doses are Pfizer, while 36.7% are Moderna and just 3.8% Johnson & Johnson.

The latest data available says 3,753,519 Minnesotans ages 5 and up have received at least one shot, while 3,519,232 have completed the COVID series to be considered fully vaccinated.

The state vaccine dashboard says 31% of children between the ages of 5 and 11 have had at least one dose, with 23% fully vaccinated. The age group with the highest compliance involves people age 65 and older: 93% of that group has completed their vaccination process.

Friday, Dec. 31

11 a.m.

Due to the holidays, the Minnesota Department of Health will not be updating COVID-19 data until Monday, January 3.

Thursday, Dec. 30

The new fatalities reported include one person in their 20s in Ramsey County and two people in their 30s in Hennepin County.

Minnesota's cumulative death total is at 10,516 since the pandemic began.

Health officials say 5,153 deaths have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The cumulative total COVID cases in the state is now at 1,022,212 since the start of the pandemic.

According to MDH's latest data available, 1,318 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state, with 1,010 in non-ICU beds and 308 in the ICU.

MDH reported 8,685,646 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,749,205 people age 5 and older having received at least one shot (71.9%). Of that number 3,514,952 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (67.4%).

Among children 5-11 years old, the most recent age group to get the green light for COVID vaccines, 157,825 kids have at least one shot (31%) and 115,614 have completed their vaccine series (23%).