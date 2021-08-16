Live updates: COVID-19 hospitalization numbers rise in Minnesota

Here are the latest developments in Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, including the surge in cases related to the delta variant.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Monday, Aug. 16

MDH: More than 400 hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota Friday

1,470 new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, five more deaths

Walz extends $100 gift card vaccination incentive program until Aug. 22

Mayo Clinic: Delta surge could accelerate in Minnesota

CDC now recommends masks indoors in 72 Minnesota counties

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota has risen above 400 for the first time since mid-May, health department data now shows.

As of Friday (the newest hospitalization data available), the Minnesota Department of Health said 411 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota hospitals. Of those patients, 109 had symptoms severe enough for the ICU.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, nearly 34,000 in the state have been hospitalized with the virus.

Meanwhile, MDH reported 1,470 new COVID-19 cases. The state's new case total has remained over 1,000 for every reporting day since Aug. 6. MDH also reported five more deaths from the virus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 7,734 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Minnesota. A total of 626,310 have tested positive for the virus.

As MDH no longer provides a situation update on weekends, Monday's data on new cases and deaths is current as of 4 a.m. Friday.

As for the vaccination effort, MDH said 3,238,588 people in the state have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Most of that group (3,039,749) are considered fully vaccinated against the virus. According to MDH's vaccination website, just over 70% of the state's eligible 16+ population has been at least partially vaccinated.

Sunday, Aug. 15

Gov. Tim Walz announced Sunday that the $100 COVID-19 vaccine reward program is being extended through Sunday, Aug. 22.

According to a press release from the governor's office, 55,456 Minnesotans have signed up to receive the $100 Visa gift card since Aug. 4. Anyone who has received their first shot of the vaccine July 30th or later is eligible for the reward.

Minnesotans can register for the incentive through the state's website. Registration will remain open until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22.

Vaccine appointments can be made through the state's Vaccine Connector or the MDH COVID-19 hotline at 833-431-2053. Health care providers and local pharmacies may also have availability.

Friday, Aug. 13

2 p.m.

Noting that there's been "a lot of news" surrounding the current situation of COVID-19, State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm kicked off a briefing with reporters Friday to talk about the continuing spike in cases involving the "dominant" delta variant.

Malcolm stated that sampling of COVID specimens indicates that more than 95% of Minnesota's new cases involve the delta variant. She says more than half of Minnesota counties are now listed as high transmission areas, with only seven listed with moderate transmission status.

The commissioner says just as worrisome is that cases are up in Minnesota's most vulnerable populations, especially care facilities. Malcolm shared that in congregate living settings there was a marked jump in both staff and resident cases. In just the last week 98 infections of staff have been reported, and 59 involving residents.

Children are another significant area of concern for health officials: Malcolm noted that during the fall COVID surge of 2020 kids age 9 and under made up 5% of total cases. In the last two months that age group accounted for nearly 10% of total COVID cases. She said hospitalization rates for younger children have also jumped, although they remain fairly low with 2.2% of cases landing a child in the hospital.

Malcolm stated that 3,700 infections involving children under 19 have been reported since June 5, with half of them in just the last two weeks. That acceleration in cases is due almost solely to the delta variant, raising concerns about the coming school year.

"COVID-19 is a risk for people of all ages," Malcolm reiterated. "No parent wants their child to suffer needlessly."

State Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann addressed the approach of the Minnesota State Fair with a warning about the escalated dangers of large gatherings with the highly-transmissible delta strain. She advised that it is advisable for people in high-risk groups and those who care for them to stay away from large gatherings of people altogether. Ehresmann says those who do decide to attend the fair, a concert or other large-scale events should take a layered approach:

Get vaccinated as soon as possible, and remember that a person is not fully protected until two weeks after final dose.

Mask up when indoors in a large group, whether vaccinated or not.

Get tested if showing any signs of COVID, or if exposed to someone who tests positive.

Test for COVID three to five days following a large scale event with possible exposures.

On a more positive note, Ehressman noted a recent rise in vaccination rates, likely due to rising concern about the transmissibility and more severe symptoms of delta . She said first doses among unvaccinated Minnesotans are up 129% over levels a month ago.

"It's certainly worth celebrating the milestones if not the finish line," Ehresmann said, emphasizing that the battle with COVID-19 is not over.

11 a.m.

The wave of new infections and COVID-related hospitalizations shows no signs of subsiding, based on data released Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

Health officials say 1,336 new COVID cases were recorded in the last day, bringing total infections to 624,851 since the start of the pandemic. One month ago on July 13 MDH reported 386 cases, nearly 1,000 less than today. The department said last week that the spike in cases is related directly to the highly-transmissible delta variant, which now accounts for at least 81% of Minnesota's new cases.

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm and Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann will update the COVID situation in a live briefing with reporters Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. We will carry it live at kare11.com, and on our social platforms.

Hospitalizations also continue to rise, getting closer and closer to the 400 mark. As of Thursday, 389 people were being treated for COVID on an inpatient basis, including 110 in the ICU. The total number of people who have required hospitalization for COVID now stands at 33,930.

The virus has claimed six more lives, bringing Minnesota fatalities to 7,729. Of those deaths 4,533 (59%) are associated with assisted living or long-term care facilities. Those between the ages of 85 and 89 have been hardest hit, with 1,384 deaths in just 6,924 diagnosed cases.

MDH says 70.1% of eligible residents age 16 and older are at least partially vaccinated (3,231,088 people), with 3,035,371 people considered completed vaccinated after completing their COVID shot series (66.3%).

The Department of Health does say that the number of vaccinations going to children between 12 and 17 is on the upswing, thanks to a new campaign launched two weeks ago called "Vax to School." MDH says more than 20,000 students in that age bracket have received their first dose of Pfizer vaccinate, and should be completely immunized by the start of the school year.

Along with the unvaccinated, children have been among the groups most impacted by the spread of the delta variant, and both educational and health officials have expressed concern about what will happen when children go back to school in enclosed classrooms.

The reminds parents that students who get vaccinated through Sunday, Aug. 15 are eligible for a $100 Visa Gift card. Reward requests must be submitted to a special page on the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) website by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Vaccine information will be subject to verification by MDH.