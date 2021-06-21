Live updates: Minnesota's COVID numbers remain low as vaccine push continues

Minnesota and the U.S. continue their push to hit a major COVID-19 vaccine milestone by Independence Day.

ST PAUL, Minn — Editor's note: The above video is from June 15.

Monday, June 21

New cases remain under 200 in Minnesota, deaths in single-digits

U.S. reaches 300 million vaccine shots administered in 150 days

Biden, Walz continue to push for 70% vaccine milestone by July 4

U of M begins study on COVID vaccines for the immunocompromised

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 100 new COVID cases on Monday, and four deaths from the virus across the state.

The new numbers for the past 24 hours are on trend with recent weeks, showing relatively low case numbers and deaths as vaccine progress goes up in Minnesota. Monday's report marks just over two weeks with new cases under 200, and 10 days with deaths in the single digits.

As of Saturday, the latest data available, 3,028,086 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, and 2,828,850 have gotten the full series and are considered fully vaccinated.

That means 66.4% of Minnesotans 16 and up have at least one dose. Gov. Tim Walz has aimed to meet President Joe Biden's goal - 70% of that population partially vaccinated by July 4 - but both Minnesota and the U.S. may fall short.

Minnesota's percentage of partially vaccinated has been going up by small margins, sometimes under one-tenth of a percentage point per day.

Biden, meanwhile, has marked the milestone of 300 million shots administered in 150 days since he took office. Right now 65% of adults have received at least one shot across the country. However, the pace of new vaccinations in the U.S. has dropped significantly, from its high of nearly 2 million per day about two months ago.