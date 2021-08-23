Live updates: COVID cases, hospitalizations in Minnesota remain high

Here are the latest developments in Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, including the surge in cases related to the delta variant.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Monday, Aug. 23

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 1,673 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as numbers remain high around the state.

Those new cases were based on the results from 35,409 completed tests (29,157 PCR, 6,252 antigen). MDH considers a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is listed as probable.

As MDH no longer provides a situation update on weekends, Monday's data on new cases and deaths is current as of 4 a.m. Friday.

Hospitalizations continue to rise as well, with 514 people hospitalized from the virus around Minnesota as of Friday, the first time that number has risen above 500 since early May. Of those, 138 people are being treated in the ICU.

Hospital bed availability in the Twin Cities metro is low, with only 13 ICU beds open (1.9% of beds in the area), and 22 non-ICU beds open (0.6%).

MDH also reported seven additional deaths from the virus, bringing the cumulative total since the beginning of the pandemic to 7,767.

Vaccination efforts in Minnesota are continuing, with 3,274,847 people age 16 and older having received at least one dose, or 70.9% of that population. Of that number, 3,065,135 are considered fully vaccinated, or 66.8%.

Friday, Aug. 20

The number of new infections and COVID-related hospitalizations continue to rise, according to new data from state health officials.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Friday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has increased by 1,708 bringing the cumulative total to 633,556.

Ten more people died, bringing the cumulative death total to 7,760 since the pandemic began.

Health officials say 4,536 of those deaths have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Officials say a total of 477 people are currently hospitalized and being treated for the virus on an inpatient basis.

Also on Friday, health officials said 125 of those people are requiring ICU care.

Total hospitalizations since the arrival of COVID have risen to 34,372.

MDH says 6,076,644 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,268,572 people age 16 and older having received at least one shot (70.8%).