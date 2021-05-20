COVID-19 vaccines available at upcoming Wild, Twins, Lynx and United games

The vaccine opportunities are part of the "Roll Up Your Sleeves, Minnesota Fans" campaign.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The state of Minnesota is teaming up with health care providers and the state's professional sports franchises to get more Minnesotans vaccinated for COVID-19.

The "Roll Up Your Sleeves, Minnesota Fans" campaign will make free COVID-19 vaccinations available at upcoming games for the Wild, Twins, Lynx and United.

“Minnesota’s sports teams know the value of teamwork, and I am grateful to partner with them as we work together to make sure every Minnesotan has the opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccine,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement. “We are always looking for creative ways to get vaccines directly to Minnesotans. This partnership is just another example of that work – and a shining example of these teams’ ongoing commitment to their fans and our communities. So roll up your sleeves as you return to the stands this summer, Minnesota sports fans – and then enjoy the game!”

Vaccines will be available at these games:

Saturday, May 22: Xcel Energy Center (Wild vs. Golden Knights)

Monday, May 24 - Wednesday, May 26: Target Field (Twins vs. Orioles)

Saturday, June 12: Target Center (Lynx vs. Sparks)

Wednesday, June 23: Allianz Field (United vs. Austin)

Vaccines will be available without an appointment. No health insurance information or identification will be required.

More details will be provided on-site on game day.

The state previously teamed up for a vaccine clinic at the St. Paul Saints home opener earlier in May; and state-operated vaccine clinics have been hosted by U.S. Bank Stadium and the Minnesota Vikings practice facility in Eagan.