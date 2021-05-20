COVID-19 vaccines available at upcoming Wild, Twins, Lynx and United games

ST PAUL, Minn. — The state of Minnesota is teaming up with health care providers and the state's professional sports franchises to get more Minnesotans vaccinated for COVID-19.
The "Roll Up Your Sleeves, Minnesota Fans" campaign will make free COVID-19 vaccinations available at upcoming games for the Wild, Twins, Lynx and United.
“Minnesota’s sports teams know the value of teamwork, and I am grateful to partner with them as we work together to make sure every Minnesotan has the opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccine,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement. “We are always looking for creative ways to get vaccines directly to Minnesotans. This partnership is just another example of that work – and a shining example of these teams’ ongoing commitment to their fans and our communities. So roll up your sleeves as you return to the stands this summer, Minnesota sports fans – and then enjoy the game!”
Vaccines will be available at these games:
- Saturday, May 22: Xcel Energy Center (Wild vs. Golden Knights)
- Monday, May 24 - Wednesday, May 26: Target Field (Twins vs. Orioles)
- Saturday, June 12: Target Center (Lynx vs. Sparks)
- Wednesday, June 23: Allianz Field (United vs. Austin)
Vaccines will be available without an appointment. No health insurance information or identification will be required.
More details will be provided on-site on game day.
The state previously teamed up for a vaccine clinic at the St. Paul Saints home opener earlier in May; and state-operated vaccine clinics have been hosted by U.S. Bank Stadium and the Minnesota Vikings practice facility in Eagan.
“Minnesota's sports teams have stepped up to meet this moment and are going above and beyond in their efforts to keep Minnesotans safe in the stadium and beyond,” Walz said.