Live updates: New vaccine sites at Roy Wilkins Auditorium, HealthPartners drive-up

The latest updates on COVID-19 vaccine availability, case rates and deaths in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Friday, March 5

Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul to become Minnesota's fifth permanent community vaccination site

HealthPartners opens a drive-up vaccine site in Bloomington

Vikings partnering with state for COVID vaccine clinic at TCO performance Center in Eagan

Walz: First doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived in Minnesota Wednesday

10 a.m.

Two new opportunities to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the Twin Cities metro were announced on Friday.

First, Gov. Tim Walz said that Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul is becoming a permanent community vaccination site, the fifth one in the state. People who have signed up through Vaccine Connector or by calling 833-431-2053 will be notified if they're selected for an appointment.

These community sites are still secondary to eligible Minnesotans finding a vaccine through their provider. They can get help finding providers with vaccines available through this map.

Also on Friday, HealthPartners announced that it's opened a drive-up vaccine site at its headquarters in Bloomington.

It will be open seven days a week, and appointments will be required. HealthPartners expects to be able to vaccinate more than 600 patients per day at the Bloomington location, using the newly authorized single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

HealthPartners is only vaccinating people 65 years old and up who have been seen within its health system in the last three years. Invitations are sent randomly through email, text and phone calls. Patients can stay informed about availability at HealthPartners.com/vaccine.

The provider expects to open more drive-up sites as the vaccine supply increases.

Thursday, March 4

11 a.m.

Data released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Thursday show new COVID case numbers inching closer to the 1,000 mark, part of a weekly pattern that shows both cases and testing volume increasing as the week goes on.

MDH recorded 949 positive tests in the past day, pushing the total number of cases to 487,374 since the pandemic began. The cases reported Thursday are based on results from 68,840 tests (63,016 PCR, 5,824 antigen) processed in private and state labs.

That testing volume is huge, and there's a reason why. MDH spokesman Doug Schultz says Thursday's testing numbers include results from approximately 31,000 previously unreported tests uncovered by an MDH audit, that revealed four private labs had been failing to properly report test results as they are required to do by law.

The additions to Thursday's reported tests come from three of those private labs, and MDH expects the number of tests to bump up by approximately 2,300 when the fourth identified lab submits their unreported data.

Schultz says MDH is continuing to investigate the private labs’ failure to follow legal reporting requirements, why they failed to report these tests, and how their failure impacted other COVID data metrics.

In all, Schultz says 7.5 million COVID-19 tests have been reported in Minnesota, from 215 different labs.

Deaths attributed to COVID are in double digits for the second day in a row, with 14 fatalities reported. That brings Minnesota's total coronavirus deaths to 6,521.

The state vaccine dashboard says 25,133 people were vaccinated Tuesday (the most recent numbers available) pushing the total number of Minnesotans who have received at least one dose to 948,127. That's 17% of Minnesota's population. MDH says 500,188 people have now completed the two-shot series.

Of those ages 65 and over, 56% have received at least one COVID shot. Governor Walz and state health officials will open vaccinations up to other groups once 70% of those 65-plus have completed the series.

Minnesota should pass the milestone of 1 million people receiving a first dose within the next few days, as providers dispense new shipments that include more than 45,000 doses from Johnson & Johnson.

According to the state, more than 1.4 million total doses have been given out already.

Total hospitalizations to treat COVID are up to 25,896, with 5,344 of those patients requiring ICU care.

Young adults between ages 20 and 24 account for the largest group of Minnesota's cases with 48.462. Three people from that age group have died of the virus. The demographic with the most COVID deaths are those between 85 and 89, with 1,232 fatalities in 6,258 diagnosed cases.

Hennepin County has seen the most COVID activity in the state with 101,110 cases and 1,588 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 43,212 and 805 deaths, Dakota County with 36,478 cases and 392 deaths, and Anoka County with 33,391 cases and 390 deaths.

Cook County reports the least COVID activity with 118 cases since the pandemic arrived in Minnesota.

