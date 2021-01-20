COVID-19 vaccines in Minnesota: Infectious disease doctor answers some of your questions

HealthPartners longtime infectious disease specialist Dr. Mark Sannes is answering some of your questions.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — When and where you can get a vaccine are among the top questions many of you are asking. KARE 11 took some of your other concerns to a local specialist for a frank question and answer session.

Dr. Mark Sannes is a longtime infectious disease specialist with HealthPartners. He starts by answering Christine's question on Facebook about whether people will get a COVID-19 vaccine every year.

"Right now we think that the protection for these will be awhile," explained Dr. Sannes. "What that means [is] we don't know just because we don't have data beyond six months for either one of them at this point."

Several of you, like Tammy, are also asking us on Facebook if dozens of people are dying from the vaccines.

"We know people die from various reasons on any given day and some of those are going to line up such that they die after they get vaccinated," said Dr. Sannes. "I don't think we have any causal relationship between these vaccines and death for any reason."

Dave on Facebook wants to know if there's enough vaccine to assure people who got their first dose that they'll get their second.

"The limiting factor has been our ability to get vaccine from the federal government and ultimately from the manufacturers," said Dr. Sannes, who also said if you end up only getting the first dose, it does give you about 50% protection. He says it's why we all need to keep wearing masks, and social distancing, until a larger part of the population is full vaccinated.

And lastly, 83-year-old Milton called to ask when he might get a shot. He doesn't live in any congregate care facilities so it would appear he might fall into the broader category the federal government just opened up that includes people 65 and older and those with underlying conditions. In Minnesota, that totals about two million people.

Dr. Sannes says it's likely the health system that each person is enrolled in will reach out to them, meaning Milton, and a lot of people, will have to be patient.

"We're asking, given the call center volume we're seeing given vaccines questions already, not to be calling in because they're going to be frustrated with wait times," said Dr. Sannes. "We’ll invite them for vaccination when it’s their turn."