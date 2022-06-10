COVID-19 levels decline 16% in Twin Cities wastewater

The St. Paul Metropolitan Wastewater Treatment Plant found that Twin Cities’ sewage wastewater contained lower COVID levels than the week before.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Metropolitan Wastewater Treatment Plant in St. Paul sampled mRNA from sewage wastewater and found that COVID-19 levels decreased by 16% in Twin Cities wastewater from May 31 to June 6.

The Omicron subvariant BA.2 made up 68% of the SARS-CoV-2 RNA in the Metro Plant’s influent, which is down from 76% the week earlier.

On the other hand, the other 32% of the SARS-CoV-2 RNA was made up of Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, a 23% increase.

The treatment plant plays an important role in wastewater collection across the seven-country Twin Cities.

But why does wastewater matter so much when discussing COVID cases?

Wastewater allows experts to detect COVID-19 numbers by extracting mRNA from samples.

Then that wastewater data has the ability to predict new waves of COVID-19, like the one we are in now.

And as cases continue to remain relatively stagnant, there are new test-to-treat locations opening up across the state this month for Minnesotans to get tested for free.

The new “twist” to these locations is that if someone test positive -- and are deemed as “high-risk”-- there is the possibility that you can walk out of the site with a prescription for the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

The Brooklyn Park test-to-treat location is now open for Minnesotans.

Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that Moorhead will be the next location to become a test-to-treat location on June 13, and Duluth will offer the program June 14.

Watch more on the coronavirus: