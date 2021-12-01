Reports: US to extend mask mandate for travelers through mid-March

Mask mandates have been a flashpoint for air travelers, accounting for 72% of unruly passenger complaints in 2021.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. mandate for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses as well as airports and train stations will be extended until mid-March, according to reports by Reuters and the New York Times. The news comes the same day the U.S. officially identified the first case of the new omicron variant in the country.

An announcement is expected Thursday, which is also when President Joe Biden is expected to announce tighter COVID-19 testing rules for travelers entering the country, the reports said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that it was working toward requiring that all air travelers to the U.S. be tested for COVID-19 within a day before boarding their flight. Currently those who are fully vaccinated may present a test taken within three days of boarding.

The precise testing protocols were still being finalized ahead of Biden's speech.

A senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the administration's plans before the announcement, told the Associated Press that options under consideration also include post-arrival testing requirements or or even self-quarantines.

Mask mandates have been a flashpoint both on the ground and in the air during the COVID-19 pandemic. Passengers flouting the federal mask requirement have made up more than 72% of unruly passenger reports by the Federal Aviation Administration this year. Nearly 4,000 mask-related incidents have been reported.

Much remains unknown about the new omicron variant, which was first identified in South Africa. It's unclear whether it is more contagious than previous strains, whether it makes people more seriously ill, and whether it can thwart the vaccine. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said Wednesday more would be known about the omicron strain in two to four weeks as scientists grow and test lab samples of the virus.

The U.S. recorded its first confirmed omicron case Wednesday in a vaccinated traveler who returned to California after a trip to South Africa. The infected person was identified as a traveler who had returned on Nov. 22, developed mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.

The person, who had had the full two doses of the Moderna vaccine and wasn't yet due for a booster shot, is improving, California officials said.

Also, a new CDC order will require airlines to gather contact-tracing information on passengers heading to the U.S. who have been in southern Africa in the previous two weeks. Under the order, obtained by the Associated Press, airlines will have to keep the information on those passengers for 30 days and give it to the CDC within 24 hours of a request by the health agency.