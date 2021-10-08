COVID outbreak pushes Burnsville-Eagan-Savage schools to distance learning

In a letter to District 191 families, officials say a surge of cases in the community and in schools is impacting staffing and programs.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on Aug. 10, 2021.

Parents in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District are making plans on the fly after the announcement that most students will revert to distance learning beginning Wednesday and lasting through Dec. 3 following a spike in COVID cases.

In a message posted on the District 191 website, officials say the decision was made in consultation with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) after cases surged in both the community and district schools. Among the reasons the district listed for returning to distance learning:

High case counts and high levels of transmission in the community, especially among children ages 5-19

Rising case counts in schools

Evidence of transmission in some schools

Increasing cases and the need to quarantine are impacting the district's ability to properly provide staff for classes and programs

By taking action now, students and staff get a 12-day break from potential in-school transmission while being in distance learning for just 6 days

Programs that will remain in-person include infant care, Ready to Learn/Ready to Grow and PreK at Diamondhead Education Center (lower level only), and youth and adult enrichment classes through Community Education using current health and safety plans.

District students are advised to take their learning devices home on Tuesday, Nov. 23.