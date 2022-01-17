COVID testing site at Minneapolis Convention Center moves temporarily

The return of the Minneapolis Boat Show will push operations for the busy testing center to U.S. Bank Stadium from Jan. 17-21.

MINNEAPOLIS — As demand for COVID testing surges, a heavily-used state community site will relocate its operations due to the return of a popular event this week.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says the Minneapolis Convention Center testing site will temporarily move to U.S. Bank Stadium from Jan. 17 through the 21st. The stadium site will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on those dates, and offer saliva PCR and nasal swab rapid antigen testing for both walk-ins and appointments.

Visit the MDH website to book an appointment.

The community testing site at the convention center will reopen on Jan. 24.

Operations are being temporarily moved to conduct the 2022 Minneapolis Boat Show, which was canceled last year due to the COVID pandemic. Those attending will not have to adhere to the city's new mask mandate involving events that serve food and drink, as those regulations don't take effect until Jan. 26.

If you plan on heading down to get tested at U.S. Bank Stadium, here is some information on parking that may help.

U.S. Bank Stadium is located at 401 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55415.

Free parking will be available at the Mills Fleet Farm Parking Garage. Guests should should enter through U.S. Bank Stadium’s skyway entrance, accessible via the Mills Fleet Farm Parking Garage on Level 2.

Guests arriving via light rail should cross on South 4th Street and enter the Mills Fleet Farm Parking Garage at the corner of South 4th Street and Chicago Avenue South. Once inside the lobby of the Mills Fleet Farm Parking Garage, guests should proceed up the escalator to Level 2 for the skyway entry.

The Skyway Entrance is accessible for all guests through the Mills Fleet Farm Parking Garage. Once inside the Mills Fleet Farm Parking Garage, guests may take elevators to Level 2 for the skyway entry.

If taking a ride-sharing app, please enter the Mills Fleet Farm Parking Garage address for accurate drop-off location.

Once inside the stadium complex, testing staff and signage will direct you to where tests are being administered.

