COVID vaccination site to open at the Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A fourth community COVID-19 vaccination site is set to open this week at the Mall of America.

Gov. Tim Walz announced the new site in a press release on Wednesday afternoon, saying it plans to vaccinate about 8,190 pre-K through Grade 12 educators, school staff members and child care workers in its first week.

The Mall of America site will be the state's fourth permanent vaccination location in the state. Sites have already opened in Minneapolis, Duluth and Rochester.

“We’re continuing to build a reliable network of options for Minnesotans to access the vaccine,” said Gov. Walz in a press release. “In addition to helping all Minnesotans find out when, where, and how to get their vaccine through the Vaccine Connector, the site at the Mall of America expands the network to give more Minnesotans access to shots in their communities.”

As of Monday, 770,021 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 13.8% of Minnesota's population.

“Today we continue to move forward with our plan to expand access to teachers and child care providers, setting the stage for the day federal vaccine supply catches up with demand,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan in the release. “We are determined to ensure every Minnesotan has the opportunity to access the vaccine, no matter where they call home.”