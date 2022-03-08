ST PAUL, Minn. — Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began across the U.S. and around the world, the numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to ebb and flow.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) continues to release data each weekday on the status of COVID-19 across the state. MDH says its case data does not necessarily indicated the full extent of COVID-19 cases; MDH data not include positive at-home test results that are not reported to the state or otherwise verified with a PCR or antigen lab test.
Here's the latest data for Minnesota as of Tuesday, March 8, 2022:
CASES
- Newly reported COVID-19 cases: 1,457
- Total positive COVID-19 cases (including reinfections): 1,420,149
DEATHS
- Newly reported COVID-19 deaths: 20
- Total COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota: 12,221
HOSPITALIZATIONS
- Current statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations: 322
- Current statewide COVID-19 ICU hospitalizations: 44
- Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 60,788
- Statewide adult ICU beds in use: 919 of 1,013
- Statewide pediatric ICU beds in use: 138 of 146
- Statewide adult non-ICU beds in use: 6,793 of 7,316
- Statewide pediatric non-ICU beds in use: 487 of 527
VACCINATIONS
- Minnesotans with one dose: 3,883,726 (69.8% of total population)
- Minnesotans with completed series: 3,668,047 (65.9%)
- Minnesotans boosted/up-to-date: 2,543,973 (45.7%)
COVID-19 COMMUNITY LEVELS
In late February, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidelines for masking based on county-level community transmission levels. The latest CDC data and map can be viewed here.
WHERE TO FIND COVID-19 TESTING
The state of Minnesota operates several community testing locations. Find a full list here.
The Biden Administration is also making free at-home COVID-19 tests available for home delivery through the U.S. Postal Service. Go to this link to place an order.
MORE INFORMATION ON COVID-19
Find the latest details on the COVID-19 pandemic at kare11.com/coronavirus.
