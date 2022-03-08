The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) releases updated numbers of COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations each weekday.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began across the U.S. and around the world, the numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to ebb and flow.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) continues to release data each weekday on the status of COVID-19 across the state. MDH says its case data does not necessarily indicated the full extent of COVID-19 cases; MDH data not include positive at-home test results that are not reported to the state or otherwise verified with a PCR or antigen lab test.

State vaccination data is also available on separate MDH dashboard.

Here's the latest data for Minnesota as of Tuesday, March 8, 2022:

CASES

Newly reported COVID-19 cases: 1,457

1,457 Total positive COVID-19 cases (including reinfections): 1,420,149

DEATHS

Newly reported COVID-19 deaths: 20

20 Total COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota: 12,221

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Current statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations: 322

322 Current statewide COVID-19 ICU hospitalizations: 44

44 Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 60,788

60,788 Statewide adult ICU beds in use: 919 of 1,013

919 of 1,013 Statewide pediatric ICU beds in use: 138 of 146

138 of 146 Statewide adult non-ICU beds in use: 6,793 of 7,316

6,793 of 7,316 Statewide pediatric non-ICU beds in use: 487 of 527

VACCINATIONS

Minnesotans with one dose: 3,883,726 (69.8% of total population)

3,883,726 (69.8% of total population) Minnesotans with completed series: 3,668,047 (65.9%)

3,668,047 (65.9%) Minnesotans boosted/up-to-date: 2,543,973 (45.7%)

COVID-19 COMMUNITY LEVELS

WHERE TO FIND COVID-19 TESTING

The state of Minnesota operates several community testing locations. Find a full list here.

The Biden Administration is also making free at-home COVID-19 tests available for home delivery through the U.S. Postal Service. Go to this link to place an order.

MORE INFORMATION ON COVID-19

Find the latest details on the COVID-19 pandemic at kare11.com/coronavirus.