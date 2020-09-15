Dakota Co. waives penalty for late property tax payment

County officials urge property owners who can to that can still pay their property tax on time, to do so to help the county, school and city responses to COVID-19.

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. — Dakota County is waiving a penalty for some property owners to help people who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release from Dakota County officials, the Board of Commissions approved a property tax penalty abatement for the second half of 2020 property taxes. The penalty for late payment is waived through Monday, Nov. 16.

The penalty relief applies to all non-escrowed residential, vacant rural, open space, apartment, commercial and industrial property, according to the release. Taxes paid through an escrow service and properties classified as utility, railroad, machinery and transmission lines are excluded from the waiver.

County officials say the penalty waiver is intended for people currently facing financial hardship due to the pandemic, and urge property owners who are able to pay their property taxes on time, to do so to help the county, school and city responses to the pandemic.