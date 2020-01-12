Dakota County waives 2021 liquor license fee

According to a press release from the county board, the commissioners unanimously approved the waiver, 7-0.

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. — The Dakota County Board of Commissioners voted on Tuesday to waive the 2021 liquor license fee for bars, restaurants and event venues to assist small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We hope this helps a little in saving our struggling local businesses,” said Commissioner Mike Slavik, who is board chair.