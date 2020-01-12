Dakota County waives 2021 liquor license fee

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. — The Dakota County Board of Commissioners voted on Tuesday to waive the 2021 liquor license fee for bars, restaurants and event venues to assist small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release from the board, the commissioners unanimously approved the waiver, 7-0.
“We hope this helps a little in saving our struggling local businesses,” said Commissioner Mike Slavik, who is board chair.
Slavik proposed the waiver as the board was preparing to approve eight liquor license applications from restaurants, golf courses and event venues. According to the release, the waiver doesn't apply to city-issued liquor licenses, but commissioners said some cities within the county are considering a similar action.