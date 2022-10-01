Claims of new 'deltacron' variant need more context

Most experts believe the Cyprus discovery was likely a lab error involving low-level contamination of the two variants.

ST PAUL, Minn. — You might notice the word "deltracron" trending on your social media feeds today. We know delta and omicron are real COVID-19 variants, but is deltacron really a mutation of the two?

While it is true a Cyprus professor recently reported his team found 25 cases of it, most experts believe it was likely the result of a lab error.

Dr. Krutika Kuppalli with the World Health Organization tweeted, "Omicron and Delta did NOT form a super variant." Rather, she and others point to possible lab contamination involving "Omicron fragments in a Delta specimen."

The Minnesota Department of Health told KARE11 that they're following the reports like the public is, including those identifying this as a possible mistake.

"Still, this virus has always surprised us and continues to do so," a spokesperson said Monday. "We have also said that its ability to mutate and develop variants is clearly strong, that’s why it’s so important to do all the things we can to keep it from spreading and allowing it to mutate."

Dr. Anthony Fauci delivered a similar plea this morning, specifically for parents.

"Now we know children five and older can get vaccinated," the White House Medical Advisor said. "Please parents, vaccinate your children. We're seeing children in hospitals throughout the country almost all of whom are not vaccinated. The vaccines are effective and they are safe and we now know from yesterday that boosters have now been approved for children 12 and older. So if you can get your booster for your child, get you booster."

Fauci expects the current COVID surge to ease toward the end of the month. Meanwhile we can expect to hear more about the so-called deltacron. As experts dismiss it, the Cyprus professor stands by his findings.

