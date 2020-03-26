DNR: Fishing season remains open despite coronavirus

You can find a full list of fishing seasons and the regulations on their website.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources confirmed the fishing season remains open as of March 26, 2020 despite the coronavirus outbreak.

The trout opener is scheduled for April 18, 2020.

The walleye, sauger and northern pike opener is scheduled for May 9, 2020.

The muskellunge opener is scheduled for June 6, 2020.

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.