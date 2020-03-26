DNR: Fishing season remains open despite coronavirus

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources confirmed the fishing season remains open as of March 26, 2020 despite the coronavirus outbreak.
You can find a full list of fishing seasons and the regulations on their website.
The trout opener is scheduled for April 18, 2020.
The walleye, sauger and northern pike opener is scheduled for May 9, 2020.
The muskellunge opener is scheduled for June 6, 2020.
