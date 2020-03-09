Doctor weighs in on the dangers of 'half-masking' trend

It’s a common sight that doctors say is putting you and those around you more at risk than people realize.

MINNEAPOLIS — Over the last few months, the art of mask wearing has become somewhat controversial even political, and while state leaders are urging Minnesotans to mask up, some would rather mask down or 'half-mask' it.

"I see people walking around the community sometimes with their mask pulled down below their nose and even sometimes see our healthcare workers doing that in the hospital and have to correct them," said Dr. Jennifer Tessmer-Tuck, M.D. and Vice President of Medical Affairs at North Memorial Health Hospital.

"Some of it’s a misunderstanding of how the disease is spread and they’re uncomfortable, masks can be uncomfortable but its worth it," said Dr. Tessmer-Tuck. She went on to say, "you have mucous membranes in your nose, your mouth and so as you’re breathing in and out of your nose or your mouth you could spread those droplets.”

Health experts say the worst thing you can do is have your nose or mouth exposed to the front of your mask.

"Once you put your mask on, consider the outside contaminated or infected and especially keep your hands away from the front part of your mask where your nose and mouth could be exposed," said Dr. Tessmer-Tuck.

From misconceptions to the excuses of medical conditions.

"There are very few medical conditions that prevent someone from wearing a mask," said Dr. Tessmer-Tuck.

Doctors say they’ve heard it all, backing the 'half masking' trend.

"Doctors, surgeons, wear masks all day everyday and haven’t suffered any ill effects so wear your mask, protect yourself, protect the population," said Dr. Tessmer-Tuck.

So whether or not you want to believe the art of properly wearing a mask actually works, doctors say don’t take their word for it, trust the science.