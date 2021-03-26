Doctors go door-to-door to ensure homebound patients get vaccinated as eligibility expands

The program is part of Allina Health and will vaccinate 10 people on Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS — As eligibility expands to most Minnesotans, there are questions about how officials will make sure distribution is fair and equitable - especially for people who are still at high risk of contracting COVID-19.

For Dr. Josaleen Davis that means making house calls throughout South Minneapolis on Friday.

The Allina Health doctor has the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on ice in the back of her mini-van, which is enough for 10 patients who otherwise couldn't get one.

"They're already isolated in their homes and so having people come in to visit them is their main social interaction," said Dr. Davis.

She is part of a door-to-door program called Complex Care for Seniors that cares for homebound patients, and it naturally transitioned to administering vaccines. It started a week ago when 30 people were vaccinated.

In all, Dr. Davis and others will vaccinate 55 people like Gary Stoveroten.

"I'm armored and bullet proof, what can one say," said Stoveroten. "I'm very pleased about it."

As eligibility expands, Dr. Davis thinks mobile clinics like hers should expand too to make the process fair. The Minnesota Department of Health acknowledges the inequities so far.

"We know that there have been parts of our community, specific populations, that just have not had the same access to vaccine and who have suffered disproportionate burdens from COVID-19," said MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

MDH allocates doses across the state, but says health care providers are responsible for prioritizing higher risk populations and creating vaccine opportunities for people like Stoveroten who is also getting a new wheelchair. That, and the vaccine, will allow him to venture outside again.

"I can go visit my dogs across the alley, go to Kowalski's about six blocks away, just do more things on my own which is something I’m looking forward to in the summer," said Stoveroten.

The vaccination race is on and doctors say increasing eligibility will help us win the fight especially when supply meets demand.

Dr. Davis says, "I don't think it's a bad call and the more people who can get it, the less risk it is to people who are at risk."