Doctors say COVID-19 symptoms vary wildly in children, suggest more testing

As of Sunday, the number of pediatric COVID admissions had hit a new peak: 1,354 a day.

OAKDALE, Minn. — The American Academy of Pediatrics reports a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases amongst children.

But pediatricians say symptoms can vary so wildly, it's tough for parents to know if that's what it really is — especially because as COVID surges, so do other illnesses.

"More and more kids are getting runny noses, and coughs and sore throats," said Park Nicollet pediatrician Dr. Andrea Singh. "This time of year you know, that's not unusual."

Sometimes the symptoms can be mild, making a diagnosis that much more confusing. Dr. Singh says there's really only one way to know for sure.

"We really need to get these kids tested and quarantined until we can figure out if it really is COVID," said Dr. Singh.

More troubling signs include dehydration and a harsh cough that resembles croup, along with diarrhea and sore throat.

"The truth is, right now, COVID presents itself in a myriad of ways," said Dr. Singh.

The American Academy of Pediatrics reported around 325,340 cases the week of Dec. 23. The week before that, it was about 198,551. The group says those who are hospitalized are likely not vaccinated.

Dr. Singh says it could be spring before a vaccine is approved for 2- to 5-year-olds. To try and protect kids a little bit older, Minnesota is now expanding booster shots for 12- to 15-year-olds and the state will open a brand new vaccination clinic at the Inwood Oaks in Oakdale this weekend.

It will be open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Mondays and Tuesdays from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m. The location will administer the Pfizer vaccine for Minnesotans age 5 and up, including boosters for ages 12 and up.

This new site can administer a thousand doses a day.

And if it's been five months since your second dose, Dr. Singh says it's time to get that booster shot.

"The vaccines are not supposed to be magical, they're not eliminating all infection and that doesn't mean they're not working."

They are, she says, doing what they should: decreasing the degree of COVID illness in any age group.

The children who are sick are filling Minnesota's hospitals so much that the health department reports there are no pediatric ICU hospital beds available in the central part of the state.

There are only six in the metro.

Watch more on the coronavirus: