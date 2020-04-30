Dog groomers among businesses able to reopen with curbside service

Business owners had been pushing state leaders to allow them to reopen for the past week.

"This is Finley. He's a doodle," said Keith Miller, co-owner of Bubbly Paws Dog Wash. "The last time he's been groomed was about 11-12 weeks ago."

He showed us one of his customer's dogs, who is dealing with matting issues.

Finley is part of dozens of other dogs with similar issues.

"Not being able to accommodate that has been tough."

Miller's four Bubbly Paws Dog Wash locations throughout the metro have been forced to close due to the pandemic, but for the last week, he and his customers have been sending email after email asking state leaders to reopen dog grooming businesses.

Especially after Wisconsin did so earlier this week.

"Educate why dog grooming is necessary," said Miller.

State representative Heather Edelson says she went to bat for them.

"Listening to the data that we had and the science we had to reopen," said Edelson.

On Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz announced dog groomers can partially reopen with restrictions.

"We're ready to do this. We've ordered masks for all of our staff we've got hand sanitizers. We're ready to go," said Miller.

That would include curbside operations only which is good enough for Keith.

"We can send people out to the car to pick up the dog and bring them into the building. It's a step in the right direction," he said.

A step in the right direction for Finley too.

"I know we can do it," said Miller.