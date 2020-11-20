Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for coronavirus

The son of President Donald Trump avoided the virus earlier in the year when his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle tested positive.

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump Jr., President Donald Trump's oldest son, has been infected with the coronavirus and was quarantining Friday after learning he tested positive, a spokesperson said.

News outlets including Bloomberg, POLITICO and ABC confirmed Friday evening that Trump Jr. has COVID-19.

“Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result," his spokesman told ABC. "He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines.”

Trump Jr. was able to avoid the virus back when his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, tested positive in July.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

The United States has more than 11.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday, the U.S. had more than 254,000 deaths from the virus. Worldwide, there are more than 57 million confirmed cases with over 1.3 million deaths.

Trump Jr. was quarantining Friday after learning he has been infected with the coronavirus, a spokesperson said. The president's son learned his diagnosis at the beginning of the week and has had no symptoms, said the spokesperson, who was granted anonymity by The Associated Press to discuss private medical information. He's following all medically recommended guidelines for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, the spokesperson added.

The 42-year-old is the latest member of the president's family to become infected with the virus.

President-elect Joe Biden made President Trump's response to the virus a top issue in the recently concluded race for the White House, though Trump has yet to acknowledge the outcome.

President Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron have all recovered from their coronavirus infections in October. The president spent three days in a Maryland military hospital where he was treated with experimental drugs; the first lady weathered her illness at the White House.