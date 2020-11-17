x
Drug that reduces COVID hospitalizations, emergency visits comes to Minnesota

Bamlanivimab is described as a therapy drug to treat mild and moderate COVID-19 cases, for use only in people who are at high risk for severe disease.
ST PAUL, Minn. — A therapy drug that has proven effective in decreasing the need for hospitalizations and emergency room visits related to COVID-19 is now available to residents of Minnesota 

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Tuesday that an initial shipment of 2,400 doses of Bamlanivimab will be distributed here on a limited basis, with more shipments expected through the end of the year. 

Bamlanivimab is described as a therapy drug for treating mild and moderate COVID-19 cases for use only in people who are at high risk for severe disease, but who are not currently hospitalized with the virus and do not require oxygen therapy. It received Emergency Use Authorization by the Food and Drug Administration on Nov. 9, 2020. 

The treatment is time sensitive and must be given as soon as possible after a positive result and within 10 days of developing symptoms.

“To be able to use this treatment, people should get tested as soon as possible if they become ill and reach out to their health care provider quickly if they receive a positive test,” said Dr. Ruth Lynfield, state epidemiologist and medical director for the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). “Supplies will be limited at this point, but this therapy provides an additional option to help limit the impacts of this serious disease.”

Due to limited supplies of Bamlanivimab, MDH and its medical and public health partners have worked with medical ethicists around the state to develop a framework for health care providers to make decisions about who should get the treatment. 

Only children and adults who are at high risk for severe disease will be eligible, and those conditions are listed in the Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization, which is posted on the MDH website.

