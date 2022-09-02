Duluth mayor letting city's mask requirement expire Saturday

The mask mandate went into effect Jan. 14 and will end on Feb. 12 at 5 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Mayor Emily Larson announced she will let the city's face-covering requirement end on its expiration date.

The rule called for mask-wearing at all public spaces including restaurants, grocery stores, businesses, public and common spaces.

"I have based this decision on conversations with health care providers and business groups and by tracking data from Saint Louis County, the State of Minnesota, and Mayo Clinic. Allowing the expiration of the Order means that starting on February 12 at 5:00 p.m., businesses and organizations will be back to determining their own course of action as it relates to masking," said Mayor Larson in a news release.

Businesses and organizations may continue to require masks if they choose, according to the news release.

"As we lift this order, it's really important to remember that we are not done with COVID-19," Mayor Larson said in the release. "People are still getting sick, and some are dying. Some people will get by with no symptoms, and others will require a ventilator. This is still a dangerous time, and it's important to respect the choices of each workplace, business, and organization that are trying to work through the complications of operating amid a pandemic."

Masks will still be required inside all city buildings for anyone ages two and up.

