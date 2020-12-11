Duluth Police Dept. starts 'emergency schedule' after dozens of COVID cases

One of Minnesota's most beloved cities along the North Shore of Lake Superior is dialing back after soaring COVID cases.

Duluth is a popular spot for families, especially throughout the holidays.

But the Director of Public Health is asking people to avoid large crowds, shopping and gathering indoors.

Amy Westbrook, St. Louis County Director of Public Health Division, says, "We saw our highest report of Covid cases today at 320, well beyond what we've recorded previously to date.

The surge has leaders now closing the City Hall and indoor park and rec activities, as well as moving all its students to distance learning and pausing athletics.

The Superintendent of Duluth Public Schools John Magas says, "It's not something we want to do, it's not something we take lightly."

Even the hospitals are preparing - St. Luke's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Nicholas Van Deelan, says the hospital is adjusting staffing, dedicating an entire unit to Covid patients, along with adding ICU beds.

"With the growing number of cases every week, it’s important now, more than ever, that you help us," says Dr. Van Deelan who's asking the public to practice the guidelines in place to protect people from Covid.

The Duluth Police Department has 180 staff members and reports 23 new Covid cases since October, bringing its total to 26 since the the start of the pandemic. There currently 17 active positive cases and 43 people in quarantine.

"We've changed how we're doing some trainings, enhanced our own internal protocols and this is one of those instances where it goes person to person so quickly," said Duluth Mayor Emily Larson.

The Police Department is now implementing a new emergency schedule that moves investigators to patrol staff who will work five days in row, with a built in quarantine period of 10 days off. The Department expects 32 people to come out of quarantine on Monday.

"And yes, I feel safe and I hope our residents do as well," said Mayor Larson.