Edina, Rochester move forward on face mask requirements

The Mankato City Council voted against a program requiring face masks, but an emergency meeting is set to take place Monday, July 6.

EDINA, Minn. — Officials in the cities of Edina and Rochester are moving forward on face mask requirements, though at different paces.

Rochester announced on Monday a requirement that all people wear face masks inside any city-owned facilities and in any indoor setting not conducive to social distancing.

KTTC, an NBC affiliate in Rochester, reported the Rochester City Council voted 6-1 in favor of an Emergency Declaration that will require face coverings in all city facilities.

At a special Edina City Council meeting Monday evening, the council "showed support for such a policy," according to the city's communications director, Jennifer Bennerotte. She said staff will work to draft an executive order for Mayor Jim Hovland on Tuesday. It's expected to go into effect late this week.

The Edina order would require face masks in city facilities, and indoors in places open to the public. It will not require masks outdoors unless social distancing is not possible. Bennerotte said it will likely not apply to industries that have already received guidance on masks from the state, like salons and restaurants.

Jessica Hatanpa, a member of the Mankato City Council, said they voted against a program requiring community members to wear masks on Monday, but an emergency vote will take place Monday, July 6.

The Centers for Disease Control says the spread of COVID-19 can be reduced when cloth face coverings are used along with other preventive measures, including social distancing, frequent handwashing, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.

During Monday's coronavirus briefing, when asked about the potential of the state mandating that the public wear masks, Gov. Tim Walz said "everything's on the table" and that topic is "coming up."

"I'm serious about talking about it," he said.

Both Minneapolis and St. Paul have orders in place that all people wear masks when inside city buildings and businesses.