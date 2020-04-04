Education Commissioner on MN's first week of distance learning

Minnesota Commissioner of Education Mary Cathryn Ricker spoke with KARE 11 Friday about questions students and parents might have about the change.

ST PAUL, Minn. — It's an overwhelming change for so many families: Students across Minnesota are now done with their first week of distance learning.

On Monday, the first day of distance learning in the state, parents and school districts reported issues with online vendors Schoology and Seesaw.

Minnesota Commissioner of Education Mary Cathryn Ricker spoke with KARE 11 Friday about the first week of distance learning, and questions students and parents might have about the change.

The interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Jennifer Austin (JA): What do you think are the biggest lessons from week one of distancing learning?

Mary Cathryn Ricker (MCR): I would say one of the biggest lessons from distance learning and looking at week one have been how the ingenuity of our educators is much more public facing now. Those who have been in education ... they know the daily decisions, sometimes hour-by-hour decisions, that need to be made to adjust to a new schedule, to keep track of how conditions might be changing, and a lot of that happened behind the scenes ... Because we are in statewide distance learning, we are seeing a lot of ingenuity, a lot of those adjustments made, a sort of pivoting in real time being made more public facing."

JA: Heading into week two, what should the focus be?

MCR: Week two is going to be about deepening that learning. The strongest teaching and learning conditions have always been ... focusing on the academic needs of students, social emotional needs of students, and that safe and welcoming environment. So going into week two takes a great deal of reflection on week one and looking at those three areas and saying how do I strengthen all three of those areas, so they're in concert?

JA: Should districts opt for pass/fail grading this year, rather than letter grades?

MCR: You know, this is probably one of the conversations I've seen increase this last week, as I've talked to school principals, and other school leaders, and I've had conversations with teachers about what exactly this fourth quarter or third trimester, what should that grading cycle look like? It was one of the points we emphasized in our [distance learning ] guidance ... to talk about what we are going to communicate with families, including, how you are going to be grading? ... We want to make sure we're helping everyone think through what a decision made now would do to impact the students at the end of this year, as well as impact the students at the end of next year.

JA: But ultimately, [that decision] would fall on the individual districts?

MCR: Ultimately, it is a local decision, yeah.

JA: Is there any discussion that this school year would be extended?

MCR: When we first wrote the guidance for the first executive order, we wrote it so that we could continue this school year as it's been planned. It's one of the reasons we had a thoughtful planning period, so our educators and our school leaders could take a step back and determine how they would implement equitable distance learning to continue the school year with the original trajectory of when they were planning on ending the school year.

There are also two things that educators have that are powerful tools as we launched distance learning. First, our educators have relationships with students. They know how their students learn best, how their students like to access material, how they turn in assignments.

The other thing our educators have is the prior learning of this school year. ... They can tap into the prior knowledge as a way to connect to the new standards [being taught in distance learning].

And there's one more idea that our schools are taking very seriously, and that is the idea of creating interdisciplinary lessons. So clustering academic standards from different disciplines and teaching them together ... So you might have a math teacher and a science teacher partner up where their standards compliment and teach a lesson together. It ends up being a more effective way of meeting the sort of standards that are important to that student and that grade level, but doing it in an efficient way in a distance learning setting, so we can keep our students on pace to finish the school year as we intended.

JA: So, as of right now, the intention is the school year ends at the date that's scheduled?

MCR: That's right. That's been our goal from the beginning, that the school year will end just as our school districts and charter schools intended it to.

JA: Is there any concern about students falling behind?

MCR: Absolutely. We want to make sure that equitable distance learning plans are in place. It's one of the reasons when we launched our guidance, we made sure to address the equity in distance learning for our students ... In a distance learning setting, we do have the option of personalizing instruction for students.

JA: Obviously, distance learning can't be exactly the same as it is in the classroom. What has to give when you're taking an 8th grade algebra lesson plan and making it something they can learn at home? Are they still getting the same curriculum?

MCR: When an educator is designing a distance learning plan for a classroom full of students, they are thinking of first, what is the space our students may be in as they are working on this lesson? Are they finding a quiet space to work? ... Then our educators are thinking which standards are going to work best in this setting, and then, which standards will support our students in this setting? And so as they design those lessons, they're thinking about the accommodations the individual students may need.

They may also make sure that they set up some office hours, so that families know when to contact them with questions, or when they might do mini group tutoring for students. They're putting in a variety of these, as sort of access points and lessons for our students, as they tap into very different distance learning plans across the state.

JA: Are they still covering what they need so next year, if they take standardized tests, they'll be prepared?

MCR: The Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments (MCA) for this year have been waived. We got official notification earlier this week from the federal Department of Education that our waiver application has been accepted.

You're going to see educators, though, rely on a wealth of other assessments, they've been giving to students throughout the school year ... to look for that regular feedback on how students are progressing.

The other thing you're going to see, is you'll see educators working together to make sure they're coordinating the standards that are getting taught this April and into this spring. A fourth grade teacher might be partnering with a fifth grade colleague to make sure the standards taught this year are exactly the standards the fifth grade teacher finds really useful for launching the beginning of a really successful fifth grade year.

JA: Would a student be penalized if they can't complete work because they can't get online, or can't get on to a specific site?

MCR: One of the most frequent themes I saw during distance learning this week is, I think a theme that is going to carry forward, and that is I think we all need to have some patience with each other ... If that lesson didn't get turned in this week, the first thing the teacher is going to do is reach out to that student and their family and make sure everything's okay ... If that assignment didn't come in, is the student still okay? Do they have any questions about the assignment?

JA: How do you handle courses that can't be easily taught through distance learning? For example, electives like woodworking?

MCR: I was talking to a music teacher about a week and a half ago. She said that she was going to launch distance learning with a lesson on "found" sound. So this idea that because not every student was going to have access to a musical instrument, but she wanted to continue teaching the principles of sound. She was going to start a lesson with students with an object that they could make some sound with and she was going to build her academic lessons around that sort of "found" sound. And it's that sort of ingenuity that our teachers have that's making some of those lab based, more hands-on based, classes really come alive for students as much as possible.

