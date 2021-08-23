Enhanced pandemic unemployment benefits ending by Sept. 4

The week ending Sept. 4 will be the last week the enhanced benefits are distributed.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Enhanced federal unemployment benefits will come to an end next week.

Those benefits, which were passed to help out-of-work Americans during the pandemic, include:

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)

Weekly $300 supplemental payments under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program

According to the Minnesota Unemployment Insurance (MNUI) Program, those benefits are not expected to be extended by Congress as they have been in the past. The MNUI website says the program "does not have the legal authority" to make exceptions, and that the expiration cannot be appealed.

Minnesota's Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is offering some resources to people who are relying on those benefits to help them transition into a new job or career path.

The department will be holding two free webinars with CareerForce, the state's workforce system, on Tuesday, Aug. 24 and Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. on DEED's Facebook page.