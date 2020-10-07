Minnesota COVID-19 restrictions eased on long-term care settings

Family members, friends or volunteers can be designated "essential caregivers" and allowed visitation access to residents.

The Minnesota Department of Health is loosening restrictions in long-term care settings, allowing loved ones back in as "essential caregivers."

According to the new guidance released Friday, long-term care facilities can now designate essential caregivers to help provide care to residents. Those people can be family, friends or volunteers. Each resident can be assigned more than one caregiver.

"People designated as essential caregivers will have expanded access to help ensure that the residents’ full range of emotional, social and physical needs are met," MDH said in a news release.

For about four months, the state has closed long-term care facilities to visitors to help fight the spread of COVID-19. On June 18, MDH began allowing window visits and outdoor visits with some limitations.

This new guidance will help facilities balance COVID-19 prevention with the general well-being of residents to limit the harms of social isolation, according to MDH.

“While preventing the spread of COVID-19 among residents of long-term care facilities has been a top priority since the start of the pandemic, we all recognize how important it is to ensure that the social and emotional needs of residents continue to be met – especially in light of limitations on visits and other activities in these settings,” MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said in a statement Friday.

Providers are asked to talk with their residents to help determine who should be designated as an essential caregiver. Policies for identifying and using these roles need to be established by July 25.