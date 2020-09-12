Army medical personnel to aid Wisconsin's 'strained' medical system

Evers said the support was "crucial" for the state's health care system. A press release from the governor's office cited exhausted medical workers and hospitals nearly at capacity.



“Wisconsin’s healthcare system is strained, and our frontline healthcare workers are doing amazing work under extraordinary circumstances,” Evers said. “This additional support is crucial and I thank the Department of Defense for providing these resources to the state.”



According to the release, the medical personnel will support Marshfield Medical Center facilities in Marshfield, Eau Claire, Beaver Dam, and Rice Lake. The Marshfield Clinic system has been utilizing volunteers from the Wisconsin Emergency Assistance Volunteer Registry but staffing issues remain a challenge.