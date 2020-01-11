Families across the metro find new ways to navigate Halloween amid COVID-19

COVID-19 has forced many who were out Saturday night to re-invent their Halloween festivities, delivering the tricks and the treats in new ways.

MINNEAPOLIS — On a perfectly crisp, yet windy night in October across the metro, not everything this Halloween is as it seems as trick-or-treaters try to navigate neighborhood streets.

"Trying to not touch people and not hug and not be as social as we normally would be," said Tonnisha Russell who was out with her two-year-old in the East Nokomis neighborhood of Minneapolis.

"We made the most of Halloween by joining together safely with candy and food and music and dancing. It was a great day," said Charity Benedict, who organized a gathering in her neighborhood park.

Traditional door knocking was met with curbside pickup, something most of us have grown accustomed to, and in some cases that even meant pickup from an eight foot candy chute all in the name of safety.

"Over six feet it's better," said Morgan Whitman, while she and her family sat waiting for trick-or-treaters. She went on to say, "we just have to deal with what we’re given and make the best out of it.”

Making the most of it seems to be a reoccurring theme for all things 2020.

"No matter what it is, if it's COVID, if it's safety, if it’s a weird Halloween, here we go," said Whitman.

On a perfect night, when the Halloween festivities look a little different, it's the memories made that will hopefully feel just as special.