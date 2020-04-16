FDA approves low-cost ventilator for coronavirus fight

Here is a look at some of the latest news on COVID-19 from the U.S. and around the world for Thursday.

The U.S. has more than 638,000 cases and the death toll is nearing 31,000.

The FDA has approved a low-cost ventilator developed at the University of Minnesota.

China's efforts to restart its economy are being thwarted by consumers who are not yet eager to spend money.

The United States has 638,111 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of midnight ET Thursday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been 30,925 deaths and 52,640 recoveries in the U.S. More than 3.2 million tests have been conducted.

Worldwide, there have been more than 2 million confirmed cases with nearly 137,000 deaths and 512,000 recoveries.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

FDA approves low-cost ventilator

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a low-cost ventilator developed by the University of Minnesota and aimed at helping COVID-19 patients breathe.

The FDA authorized use of the compact device, known as the Coventor, that was quickly developed and designed by a team of university researchers, a medical school resident and an engineer.

The developers hope the Coventor will be used in clinical settings where traditional ventilators are unavailable.

China tries to revive economy but consumer engine sputters

Chinese leaders have reopened factories and shops in an effort to revive the economy, but the consumers whose spending propels most of China's growth have been slow to return to shopping malls and auto dealerships.

Authorities are trying to encourage spending by handing out shopping vouchers, but many people are uneasy about a possible resurgence of the coronavirus or losing their jobs.

The delay is a blow to automakers and other global companies that hope China will power a worldwide recovery following the most painful peacetime downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

New Mexico joins US pilot program on contact tracing

New Mexico's governor says the state has accepted an invitation from the White House to participate in a pilot program to improve and expand contact tracing for coronavirus infections in efforts to better isolate outbreaks.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the she accepted an invitation to participate in the pilot program during a conversation Wednesday with the White House, and that it was unclear whether other states would be involved.