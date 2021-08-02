Federal government to ship COVID vaccines directly to pharmacies this week

Starting Feb. 11, the federal government will ship doses directly to some pharmacies on top of allocations to states.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — As vaccinations ramp up, more doses are going to pharmacies.

This week, the first phase of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program launches. Starting Feb. 11, the federal government will ship COVID-19 vaccines directly to some pharmacies on top of allocations to states.

It will start with about 1 million doses per week that will go to 6,500 retail pharmacies across the country, eventually increasing to 40,000 drug stores.

"I'd say a few weeks ago pharmacists were frustrated because they wanted to give the vaccine and we didn't have it yet," said Sarah Derr, executive director of the Minnesota Pharmacists Association.

Derr said that has changed in the last two weeks thanks to a state pharmacy pilot program. The program includes pharmacies of all sizes.

"I think it's giving us some good insight into how pharmacies can roll out vaccine once it's allocated to them," Derr said. "Last week we had 19 pharmacies that received at least 100 doses. We have three areas across the state that pharmacies received 500 doses to help with teachers and childcare providers."

This week, Derr expects at least 19 pharmacies' sites to get at least 1,900 doses — about 100 doses per pharmacy — through the state pilot program.

"I think it's really exciting that we're at least getting the vaccine out to pharmacists and that's where patients are used to getting vaccinated for things like the flu vaccine," Derr said.

Now the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program will be helping pharmacies ramp up efforts. The program includes 21 national pharmacy partners and independent pharmacy networks to increase access to COVID-19 vaccination across the country. Partners include Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy, Walmart, Kroger, Rite Aid, Publix, Costco, Hy-Vee and more. You can see the full list, here. Retail pharmacies participating in the program will vary by state and territory.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website, Minnesota's initial partners for the program include Walmart and Managed Health Care Associates (MHA). MHA was selected as a COVID-19 vaccinations network administrator on behalf of an independent network of long-term care pharmacies (not retail pharmacies).

It's unclear at this time how many doses Minnesota will receive this week through the federal program. The Minnesota Department of Health responded to KARE 11's request saying they would not be able to provide more information until Monday.

The federal program is one way of trying to reach some of the populations most at risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

"We have 95% of patients that live within five miles of a pharmacy. So they are actually able to get that vaccine very readily and very much available if it's in the pharmacy but we have to get that allocation out to the pharmacy in order to do that," Derr said.

The demand at Minnesota pharmacies has led to some sites taking more than 1,000 calls per day, according to Derr.

Derr is urging people not to sign up for multiple waiting lists as it adds time for pharmacists to contact everyone. She also suggests signing up online, if you can, and leaving the phone lines open for those who are not as tech-savvy.