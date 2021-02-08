First Avenue to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

The new policy will apply to all events at First Avenue and its associated venues.

MINNEAPOLIS — First Avenue announced Monday that effective immediately, all concerts and events at its venues will require either proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours.

In a press release, First Avenue said it will accept either a physical vaccine card to prove that someone has received their full vaccine series at least 14 days prior to the event, or a picture on their phone of their vaccine card.

If someone has not been vaccinated, including children under 12, the venue will also accept printed or digital negative test results.

The policy will apply to all events at First Avenue, 7th St Entry, Turf Club, Fine Line, The Fitzgerald Theater and the Palace Theatre.