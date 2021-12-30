Flags to be flown at half-staff on Friday to honor Itasca County Sheriff's deputy

Deputy Jayme Williams died after spending nearly two weeks in the ICU battling COVID-19.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Flags will be flown at half-staff on Friday to honor Itasca County Sheriff's Deputy Jayme Williams, who died of COVID-19 after spending nearly two weeks in the ICU.

Governor Tim Walz made the announcement on Thursday, saying all flags at state buildings will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

“Deputy Sheriff Williams was a dedicated public servant who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues,” reads the proclamation issued by Gov. Walz. “With its deepest gratitude, the State of Minnesota recognizes Deputy Sheriff Williams for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and entire community.”

The announcement of Williams' death came via Twitter by the New Ulm Police Department on Tuesday. A GoFundMe is set up to support Williams' family with funeral costs and medical bills, and has raised more than $17,000 as of Thursday afternoon. The page explains that Williams battled COVID in the ICU for nearly two weeks.

"Deputy Williams will always be remembered for his kind and fair approach to the community he served as a law enforcement officer. We mourn his passing and send our deepest condolences to his family and partners in law enforcement during this difficult time," said Itasca County Sheriff Vic Williams, in an emailed statement.

The Minnesota Department of Health has reported 10,516 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.

