Free COVID-19 testing on the Iron Range

Results are expected back in just a few days and will be communicated directly to the person who was tested.

DULUTH, Minn. — Free COVID-19 tests will be available on the Iron Range next week.

The Minnesota Department of Health is partnering with St. Louis County for a two-day, drive-thru testing of coronavirus as northern Minnesota communities see a bump in cases.

"We are seeing an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Iron Range communities, and many appear to have been spread through community transmission," said Amy Westbrook, St. Louis County Public Health Division Director. "We encourage everyone to be tested. People may be asymptomatic and not realize they have the virus and could unknowingly spread it to others."

The testing will be held at the St. Louis County Fairgrounds in Chisholm, from noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 29.

You are not required to have symptoms to be tested.

No insurance or identification is needed.

According to a news release, people are encouraged to pre-register for convenience. This will give them a specific time slot and minimize time waiting in line: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/teststlouis.html.

There also is a link to register at stlouiscountymn.gov/COVID19.

People will be allowed to drive up without an appointment, but those who have not preregistered may have to wait or be directed to come back later. Anyone who is unable to sign up online, or who needs a translator, can call 1-855-612-0677 for assistance.