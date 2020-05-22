Free COVID-19 testing this Memorial Day weekend

Officials say no appointment is needed and Minnesotans will not be asked for insurance cards or ID.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans will be offered free COVID-19 testing at six National Guard Armory locations across the state this Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Any Minnesotan is allowed to be tested. Health officials encourage people who are ill and those who have been directly exposed to a known COVID-19 positive contact, according to a news release.

Officials say no appointment is needed and Minnesotans will not be asked for insurance cards or ID.

According to the news release, National Guard members will swab the inside of your nose and ask you to complete paperwork with your name and contact information so you can be contacted with results.

Test results will be given by phone and will be done in an average of two days.

Officials say National Guard members will be able to collect roughly 2,000 samples per day across the six sites, for roughly 6,000 tests over the three-day weekend.

National Guard members and state or local public health employees will be the testers at each site.

The practice of wearing a mask and social distancing will be enforced at every test site.

"Testing, tracing, and isolating are the best tools we have to understand the impact of the pandemic on our communities and to contain it, so we can continue safely navigating this pandemic," said Governor Tim Walz in the news release. "I am grateful the Minnesota National Guard is helping with this important effort."

Testing begins on Saturday, May 23, and goes through Monday, May 25.

The testing sites will be open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily.

"The Minnesota National Guard is proud to do our part for the state testing process," said Major General Jon Jensen, Minnesota National Guard Adjutant General in the news release. "Whether during floods or snowstorms, wild-fires or pandemics, we stand ready to serve the people of Minnesota wherever and whenever we are needed."

COVID-19 Testing sites:

East St Paul

1530 Maryland Ave E, St Paul, MN 55106

Minneapolis Armory

1025 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413

Moorhead Armory

1002 15th Ave N, Moorhead, MN 56560



Duluth Armory

4015 Airpark Blvd, Duluth, MN 55811

Faribault Armory

3000 W Airport Rd, Faribault, MN 55021

St. James Armory

521 Armstrong Blvd N, St James, MN 56081