Free Doritos Locos Tacos for one day only, Taco Bell announces

Drive-thru guests can receive the chip-inspired taco with no purchase necessary.

WASHINGTON — Taco Bell has announced that it will provide free seasoned beef Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos to drive-thru customers on Tuesday, March 31. No purchase is necessary while supplies last.

“For the past few weeks, we've been focused on making Taco Bell the safest place to work and eat, and now we're giving America free tacos as a small way of saying thank you for how everyone is showing up for their communities,” Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell Corp, said in a press release. “I’m also very proud to say the Taco Bell Foundation will be donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry."

King said they will encourage donations to No Kid Hungry by asking guests if they want to round up their bill to the nearest dollar, with all additional funds going to the charity.