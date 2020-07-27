Free masks available to Ramsey County businesses

To help businesses enforce Minnesota's mask mandate, a free box of 50 masks will be available at several locations starting Monday.

ST PAUL, Minn. — As a mask mandate goes into place across Minnesota, the Saint Paul Area Chamber of Commerce is handing out free masks to businesses across Ramsey County.

DEED Commissioner Steve Grove announced that his department and the Department of Administration are working with chambers of commerce across the state to supply businesses with masks.

Any business located in Ramsey County is welcome to pick up a box of 50 disposable masks. The business does not need to be a member of the chamber to receive masks.

SAINT PAUL

The St. Paul RiverCentre will have masks available for pick up at the Kellogg lobby starting on Monday 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Businesses can drive up to valet parking on Kellogg Boulevard; volunteers will be ready to provide masks. Questions can be addressed to Staci Christensen from SPACC at 651-265-2775.

In addition to pickup availability, Ramsey County and the City of Saint Paul will be doing direct distribution to BIPOC businesses in the area. Questions can be addressed to Prince Corbett or Clare Verbeten.

ROSEVILLE

The north parking lot at the Roseville OVAL will have masks available from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Questions can be addressed to Pat Trudgeon, Roseville City Manager, at 651-792-7021.

MAPLEWOOD

Mask will be distributed in the southeast corner of the Maplewood Mall (between Sears and JCPenney) starting on Monday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

In addition to pickup availability, Maplewood Departments of Public Health and Public Safety will be doing direct distribution to BIOPC businesses in the area. Questions can be addressed to Maplewood Fire Chief Steve Lukin at 651-775-7316.

NORTH RAMSEY COUNTY

The White Bear Area Chamber (representing the cities of White Bear Lake, Vadnais Heights, Maplewood, North St. Paul, Mahtomedi, White Bear Township, Hugo, Dellwood, North Oaks, Gem Lake, Willernie, Birchwood) will distribute masks at the chamber office starting on Monday between the hours of 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The chamber office address is 4751 Highway 61, White Bear Lake. For safety reasons, they are asking for businesses to schedule pickup times. Appointments can be requested through their website.

All locations will start distribution on Monday and continue into Tuesday and Wednesday or until the available supply of masks runs out.

Plans for other counties all over the state are in progress as well.